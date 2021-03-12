Left Menu

Motor racing-Ricciardo pleased with McLaren's smooth start to testing

McLaren, third overall last year, have switched from Renault power to Mercedes this season and Ricciardo said there was no real benchmark to compare to at present. Team principal Andreas Seidl said the programme had been completed as planned. "For us in particular it's very important only having three test days and switching to the Mercedes power unit, it's very important to have smooth running," he added.

Reuters | Updated: 12-03-2021 23:32 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 23:31 IST
Motor racing-Ricciardo pleased with McLaren's smooth start to testing
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@F1)

Daniel Ricciardo said he was happy with the way things were going after McLaren made a strong and smooth start to pre-season testing in Bahrain on Friday. The Australian was fastest before lunch on the opening day in Bahrain before handing over to team mate Lando Norris, who ended up second overall to Red Bull's Max Verstappen on the combined timesheet.

"It was really good. It was a nice first half of the day. Everything went pretty smooth," Ricciardo, who has moved from Renault (now Alpine), told reporters. "It's nice to see your name up the top but really the testing, especially day one, is just about reliability and making sure everything runs and it was a good morning. The team's happy.

"It was just a good feeling being back on track," added Ricciardo. McLaren, third overall last year, have switched from Renault power to Mercedes this season and Ricciardo said there was no real benchmark to compare to at present.

Team principal Andreas Seidl said the programme had been completed as planned. "For us in particular it's very important only having three test days and switching to the Mercedes power unit, it's very important to have smooth running," he added. "Everything is working as expected at the moment."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft says ransom-seeking hackers taking advantage of server flaws

Investor wealth tumbles Rs 1.37 lakh cr

Former PM Letta says ready to head Italy's troubled PD party

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines may greatly reduce risk of asymptomatic COVID-19 infection, study says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden speech draws more broadcast viewers than Trump's first TV address

U.S. President Joe Bidens prime-time address on the fight against COVID-19 attracted more broadcast television viewers on Thursday than former President Donald Trumps first speech to the nation, according to preliminary ratings data. Roughl...

Cuomo: Politicians calling for him to resign are 'reckless'

As the Democratic Party turned sharply against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and he faces growing allegations of sexual harassment, he insisted Friday he wouldnt resign and castigated politicians calling for him to quit as reckless and dangero...

Minneapolis to pay $27 million to settle family lawsuit over George Floyd's death

The city of Minneapolis will pay 27 million to settle a lawsuit by the family of George Floyd over his death in police custody, a case that stirred national protests over racial injustice and police brutality. Mayor Jacob Frey will join oth...

Minneapolis to pay USD 27M to settle Floyd family lawsuit

The city of Minneapolis on Friday agreed to pay USD 27 million to settle a civil lawsuit from George Floyds family over the Black mans death in police custody, even as jury selection continued in a former officers murder trial.The Minneapol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021