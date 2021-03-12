NFL-Brady agrees extension with Buccaneers through 2022

Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 12-03-2021 23:45 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 23:39 IST
Veteran quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady has agreed a deal to extend his contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, signing through the 2022 season on Friday as he looks to win an eighth championship ring and extend his record.

Brady, 43, last month led the Buccaneers to their second Super Bowl title in his first season with the team when they beat defending champions Kansas City Chiefs. "In pursuit of 8...LFG @Buccaneers we're keeping the band together," Brady tweeted https://twitter.com/TomBrady/status/1370423289550635009.

ESPN said the new deal voided a one-year extension and saved the Buccaneers $19 million against the salary cap. "Already the oldest player, at the age of 43, to earn a championship ring after leading the Buccaneers to victory in Super Bowl LV, Brady is now signed with the Buccaneers through at least his age-45 season," the Bucs said in a statement.

"Brady ranks first in NFL in history in touchdown passes (581) and second to Drew Brees in passing yards (79,204) and seems destined to own both records by a comfortable margin." Brady, who won six Super Bowls in 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, left the franchise before signing a two-year, $50 million contract with the Bucs last year, starting all 20 games in 2020.

Widely considered to be the greatest quarterback of all time, Brady said last month that he had no plans to retire while he was still physically fit. "I think next year's going to be a lot better than this year," he said before the Super Bowl.

"I feel like I'll be in a much better place mentally. I'm going to train a lot better this year. Physically, next year I'll be in a better place."

