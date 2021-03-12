Prithvi doesn't need to change anything in his approach: Shreyas Iyer ahead of Vijay Hazare finals

Batsman Shreyas Iyer has said Mumbai stand-in skipper Prithvi Shaw doesn't need to change his approach and he must play his natural game in the Vijay Hazare Trophy finals on Sunday. Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh will lock horns in the summit clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Shreyas had captained Mumbai in few games last month before he joined the national set-up for the England series.

In the remaining games, Prithvi has led Mumbai from the front and the opening batsman has been in sensational form. Prithvi on Thursday registered his fourth century in the ongoing edition of the Vijay Hazare Trophy and became the leading run-scorer in the tournament. Shreyas praised Mumbai ahead of the finals and said the side doesn't need to change anything and must play how they are playing in the tournament.

"In the Vijay Hazare, I played two good knocks so obviously confidence was high and I carried forward that momentum. I would just say to Mumbai that they don't have to change and they should play the way they are playing in the tournament," said Shreyas at the end of the first T20I between India and England. "Obviously, the way Prithvi Shaw is performing he is in good form so he doesn't need to change anything. I have talked to him yesterday and told him that pitch will be different and you must not listen to anybody and back your instincts," he added.

England secured a comfortable eight-wicket win over India in the first T20I here at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday. The visitors delivered an all-around performance in the match and completely outplayed their opponents. India had got off to the worst possible start with three wickets down in six overs but Shreyas rescued the hosts and smashed a fifty to steer the side to 124/7.

"I am in no sort of pressure, to be honest. I am playing freely, happily and I am enjoying my game," said Shreyas while replying to a query from ANI. "I have been in these types of situations many times in IPL. I have batted many times in these situations, so I tend to bat till the end play full 20 overs. And I know that in the middle overs batsmen do get one or two odd boundaries which shifts the momentum. But England bowled really well and they stuck to their plan," he added.

India and England will now lock horns in the second T20I of the five-match series on Sunday. (ANI)

