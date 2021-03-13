Left Menu

Was excited to bowl first on a slow wicket: Archer

England pacer Jofra Archer said bowling first on the two-paced Motera track gave them a bit of an advantage as they exploited the conditions early to beat India by eight wickets in the series-opening T20I here on Friday.Returning from an elbow injury, Archer led Englands bowling attack with three for 23 runs as they restricted India to 124 for 7 in 20 overs after skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to bowl first.I was excited to bowl first because there was a bit of dew when we trained the other night ....

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 13-03-2021 00:02 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 00:02 IST
Was excited to bowl first on a slow wicket: Archer

England pacer Jofra Archer said bowling first on the two-paced Motera track gave them a bit of an advantage as they exploited the conditions early to beat India by eight wickets in the series-opening T20I here on Friday.

Returning from an elbow injury, Archer led England's bowling attack with three for 23 runs as they restricted India to 124 for 7 in 20 overs after skipper Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to bowl first.

''I was excited to bowl first because there was a bit of dew when we trained the other night .... getting on top of the conditions gave us a little bit of an advantage. It was a very good team performance on a slow wicket,'' Archer told reporters at the post-match interaction.

India lost three early wickets, including that of skipper Virat Kohli, who continued his poor form from the Test series after being dismissed for another duck.

''He is a dangerous batter. To see him back early in the innings so many times is a bonus. It's kind of a dampener in their camp obviously being the leader of the side they expected him to score some runs. So it was some advantage to get him early,'' Archer said.

The series is seen as a build up to the T20 World Cup slated in India later this year but Archer said they are not looking too far ahead.

''It's just the first game of the series. We still have four games to go. They are number two in the world for a reason,'' he said.

The second T20I is slated here on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft says ransom-seeking hackers taking advantage of server flaws

Investor wealth tumbles Rs 1.37 lakh cr

Former PM Letta says ready to head Italy's troubled PD party

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines may greatly reduce risk of asymptomatic COVID-19 infection, study says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden speech draws more broadcast viewers than Trump's first TV address

U.S. President Joe Bidens prime-time address on the fight against COVID-19 attracted more broadcast television viewers on Thursday than former President Donald Trumps first speech to the nation, according to preliminary ratings data. Roughl...

Cuomo: Politicians calling for him to resign are 'reckless'

As the Democratic Party turned sharply against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and he faces growing allegations of sexual harassment, he insisted Friday he wouldnt resign and castigated politicians calling for him to quit as reckless and dangero...

Minneapolis to pay $27 million to settle family lawsuit over George Floyd's death

The city of Minneapolis will pay 27 million to settle a lawsuit by the family of George Floyd over his death in police custody, a case that stirred national protests over racial injustice and police brutality. Mayor Jacob Frey will join oth...

Minneapolis to pay USD 27M to settle Floyd family lawsuit

The city of Minneapolis on Friday agreed to pay USD 27 million to settle a civil lawsuit from George Floyds family over the Black mans death in police custody, even as jury selection continued in a former officers murder trial.The Minneapol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021