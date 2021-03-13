Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Figure skating: Chen more anxious about travel than world championships

A haircut, double-masking and a few prayers will all be part of Nathan Chen's preparations as the American heads to Stockholm to defend his world championship figure skating singles title with the cloud of the COVID-19 pandemic hanging over the competition. The double world champion told reporters he was looking forward to renewing his great rivalry with Japan's twice Olympic champion Hanyu Yuzuru at the March 22-28 event but was not so excited about his first international flight in over a year. Equine herpes virus forces cancellation of World Cup finals - FEI

Advertisement

The show jumping and dressage World Cup finals in Gothenburg, Sweden, have been cancelled in a bid to contain the spread of the Equine herpes virus, the International Equestrian Federation (FEI) announced on Friday. The virus, which does not affect humans, can cause respiratory infection and fever, and in some cases neurological symptoms can appear and lead to the horse's death. States seek curbs on transgender girls in sports, inflaming U.S. culture war

Grace Walker, 17, was captain of the girls' tennis team at her Minnesota high school until the coronavirus pandemic wiped out her season. Now her state is one of 20 across the country where lawmakers want to block transgender athletes like her from participating on high school and university sports teams that conform with their gender identity. Brady agrees extension with Buccaneers through 2022

Veteran quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady said on Friday he has agreed a deal to extend his contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with U.S. media reporting he had signed through the 2022 season. Brady last month led the Buccaneers to their second Super Bowl title in his first season with the club when they beat defending champions Kansas City Chiefs, with the 43-year-old securing a record-extending seventh championship ring in the process. IOC approves set of reforms for Games, host cities

The International Olympic Committee on Friday unanimously approved a set of 15 reforms it hopes will again turn the Olympics into an attractive prospect for fans, cities and sponsors through reduced cost, an increased digital presence and new revenues streams. The IOC has seen its key product -- the summer and winter editions of the Olympics -- lose some of its shine in recent years, failing to ignite enthusiasm among potential host cities, scared off by the size and cost of the world's biggest multi-sports event. IOC is no 'super world government' to solve China issues, says Bach

The International Olympic Committee said on Friday it is not a "super world government" that can resolve political issues in China ahead of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games even though activists say the IOC has ignored Tibetan and Uighur claims of human rights violations. Beijing will become the first city to host summer and winter Games next year after also staging the 2008 summer Games. But the IOC has been criticised for awarding the 2022 winter Olympics to China given the country's human rights record. Former British Cycling doctor found guilty of ordering banned testosterone

The former chief doctor for Team Sky and British Cycling was found guilty of ordering testosterone "knowing or believing" it to be for an athlete to improve their performance, the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service ruled on Friday. More than two years after the tribunal in the case against Richard Freeman opened, the MPTS delivered a damning verdict on the conduct of the doctor who worked for Team Sky and British Cycling during a golden period of success between 2009 and 2017. Rockets trying to trade veteran F P.J. Tucker

The Houston Rockets appear to be headed for a split with disgruntled forward P.J. Tucker. The 35-year-old veteran wants to be traded to a contender and held himself out of Thursday night's 125-105 setback to the Sacramento Kings, the Rockets' 14th straight loss. New guidelines allow more fans in stands in Minnesota

Fans of the Minnesota Twins, Wild and Timberwolves were greeted with positive news Friday as Governor Tim Walz announced new and expanded attendance guidelines for large venues. Per the guidelines for seated outdoor venues, the Twins can have 10,000 spectators in attendance for their home opener against the Seattle Mariners on April 8. NHL roundup: Panthers rally to beat Jackets in OT

Frank Vatrano's rebound goal completed Florida's wild comeback as the Panthers earned a 5-4 overtime win over the host Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday. Aaron Ekblad sent a puck up the boards in overtime, leading to a two-on-one rush led by Jonathan Huberdeau. His shot in close ricocheted over to Vatrano, who notched his ninth goal and second overtime winner this season. Vatrano was playing in his 300th career game.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)