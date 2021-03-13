Left Menu

Soccer-Premier League chief hopes fans can return by end of season

The Premier League plans to welcome up to 10,000 fans in stadiums for the final two rounds of matches this season, chief executive Richard Masters said on Friday. The British government last month set out a four-stage easing of England's COVID-19 lockdown restrictions.

Reuters | Updated: 13-03-2021 05:24 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 05:24 IST
Soccer-Premier League chief hopes fans can return by end of season

The Premier League plans to welcome up to 10,000 fans in stadiums for the final two rounds of matches this season, chief executive Richard Masters said on Friday.

The British government last month set out a four-stage easing of England's COVID-19 lockdown restrictions. Under the third stage of the "roadmap" , very large outdoor stadiums will - if all conditions are met - from May 17 be able to have up to 10,000 people or 25% capacity, whichever is lower.

"Hopefully the final two fixtures of our season will have up to 10,000 supporters in them all," Masters was quoted as saying by the BBC. "We've got to go past those first initial steps in the government's roadmap to get there, so hopefully that will be a fantastic finale to end the season."

The current fixture schedule has May 15 and 23 listed as the final two weekends of the Premier League season. Masters said the suspension of the 2019-20 season and the absence of fans amid the COVID-19 crisis came at a heavy cost.

Stadiums in some parts of England briefly opened up to a limited number of fans in December but the government imposed another lockdown after a new wave of COVID-19 infections. "Towards the end of this season we'll get towards 2 billion pounds ($2.78 billion) lost since the start of the pandemic in matchday and broadcast revenue," said Masters.

"Clubs have continued to invest in competitive match-day squads and the Premier League has continued to make good all of its contributions throughout the pyramid and wider football. "But the ramifications are that ultimately if there's less money coming into football, then there'll be less money going out in the short term."

Should the vaccination programme in the UK go according to plan, Masters is optimistic football in Britain could be back to normal next season. "From the beginning of next season, our goal is to have full stadia and the Government’s roadmap offers us that opportunity," he explained.

Masters also said players will continue to take a knee until the end of the season as the 'No Room for Racism' campaign continues to seek positive changes in football and society. "You will see for the rest of this season more anti-racism messages on player's shirts and the continuation of taking the knee until the end of the season," he told Sky Sports.

"We will discuss with the players in the close season what we are going to do to continue to make our feelings clear about anti-discrimination messaging going forward." ($1 = 0.7183 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft says ransom-seeking hackers taking advantage of server flaws

Investor wealth tumbles Rs 1.37 lakh cr

Former PM Letta says ready to head Italy's troubled PD party

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines may greatly reduce risk of asymptomatic COVID-19 infection, study says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Former Trump coronavirus coordinator Birx takes job at Texas air purifier maker

Dr. Deborah Birx, the former Trump White House Coronavirus Task Force coordinator, is taking a private sector job, joining a Texas manufacturer that says its purifiers clean COVID-19 from the air within minutes and from surfaces within hour...

Canada judge rejects Huawei CFO's push to use employee statements as evidence in U.S. extradition case

The Canadian judge in Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhous U.S. extradition case rejected her request to admit as evidence Huawei employee statements that contradict a U.S. claim she misled bankers about the companys business in Iran, a ruling said on ...

Rugby-Upheaval has made Rebels stronger says Melbourne's Wessels

Dave Wessels hailed his sides resilience after the Melbourne Rebels ended a month-long Super Rugby AU roadtrip with a backs-to-the-wall win over Western Force in Perth on Friday evening. The 10-7 victory came after the Rebels played the las...

New York's two senators join mounting calls for Governor Cuomo to resign

New Yorks two U.S. senators joined other leading Democrats in urging New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign on Friday after a seventh woman came forward to accuse him of sexual misconduct. Chuck Schumer, the Senate majority leader, and Ki...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021