Left Menu

Rugby-Upheaval has made Rebels stronger says Melbourne's Wessels

"I was racing to the border, the ACT, we had 65 people in cars," Wessels said, according to AAP, after tries from Lachlan Anderson and Joe Powell secured victory at Perth Oval. "I wasn't sure where we were going to stay.

Reuters | Updated: 13-03-2021 06:22 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 06:22 IST
Rugby-Upheaval has made Rebels stronger says Melbourne's Wessels

Dave Wessels hailed his side's resilience after the Melbourne Rebels ended a month-long Super Rugby AU roadtrip with a backs-to-the-wall win over Western Force in Perth on Friday evening. The 10-7 victory came after the Rebels played the last 11 minutes with 14 men following Ross Haylett-Petty's sending off and came in the team's final game on the road before a long-awaited return to Melbourne.

The Rebels had been forced to make a dash for the state border on Feb. 12 to avoid a potential lockdown following a COVID-19 outbreak and Wessels felt the upheaval had enhanced his team's durability. "I was racing to the border, the ACT, we had 65 people in cars," Wessels said, according to AAP, after tries from Lachlan Anderson and Joe Powell secured victory at Perth Oval.

"I wasn't sure where we were going to stay. It was midnight. I was lining up a night of sleeping in my car. So that's where we started a few weeks ago. "The players have really handled that well. Things have been thrown at us, and it's been a blessing for the group because it's made us more resilient.

"The connection the group has is pretty special. I think that's what got us over the line." The Rebels' determined mindset played a huge role in their win over the Force as Wessel's side defended doggedly to record their first win of the season.

Melbourne had been forced to play all of last season away from home, but will now return to the Rectangular Stadium to take on the New South Wales Waratahs next Friday. "I'm really proud to be going home with an away win," captain Matt To'omua said.

"But wins aren't going to come just because now we're at home, we're not that naive. "But there's going to be an energy lift amongst the group."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft says ransom-seeking hackers taking advantage of server flaws

Investor wealth tumbles Rs 1.37 lakh cr

Former PM Letta says ready to head Italy's troubled PD party

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines may greatly reduce risk of asymptomatic COVID-19 infection, study says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Former Trump coronavirus coordinator Birx takes job at Texas air purifier maker

Dr. Deborah Birx, the former Trump White House Coronavirus Task Force coordinator, is taking a private sector job, joining a Texas manufacturer that says its purifiers clean COVID-19 from the air within minutes and from surfaces within hour...

Canada judge rejects Huawei CFO's push to use employee statements as evidence in U.S. extradition case

The Canadian judge in Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhous U.S. extradition case rejected her request to admit as evidence Huawei employee statements that contradict a U.S. claim she misled bankers about the companys business in Iran, a ruling said on ...

Rugby-Upheaval has made Rebels stronger says Melbourne's Wessels

Dave Wessels hailed his sides resilience after the Melbourne Rebels ended a month-long Super Rugby AU roadtrip with a backs-to-the-wall win over Western Force in Perth on Friday evening. The 10-7 victory came after the Rebels played the las...

New York's two senators join mounting calls for Governor Cuomo to resign

New Yorks two U.S. senators joined other leading Democrats in urging New York Governor Andrew Cuomo to resign on Friday after a seventh woman came forward to accuse him of sexual misconduct. Chuck Schumer, the Senate majority leader, and Ki...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021