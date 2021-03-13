Sailing-Luna Rossa take 3-2 lead over Team New Zealand in America's Cup

Sailing-Luna Rossa take 3-2 lead over Team New Zealand in America's CupReuters | Updated: 13-03-2021 09:17 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 09:17 IST
Challengers Luna Rossa beat Team New Zealand in the fifth race of the 36th America's Cup off the coast of Auckland on Saturday, crossing the line 18 seconds ahead of the holders to take a 3-2 lead in the best-of-13 match.
The contest for the oldest trophy in international sport - the 'Auld Mug' - which was delayed for four days by a COVID-19 lockdown in New Zealand's largest city, continues later on Saturday with race six.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
