Soccer-Year away from home takes its toll on Phoenix

Few would have expected, a year after relocating to Australia, that Wellington Phoenix, New Zealand's sole representative in the A-League, would still be in a COVID-19 enforced exile. But when coach Ufuk Talay sends his team out at Parramatta Stadium to face the Western Sydney Wanderers on Monday evening, the Phoenix will be marking an anniversary no one will be celebrating.

Quarantine restrictions have turned Wollongong, 68 kilometres south of central Sydney, into home for a club that has been a fixture in the A-League since 2007. For a team that last year made its biggest impact on the A-League in a decade with a third-place finish in the regular season standings, the last 12 months have been a chastening experience.

An exit in the early rounds of last year's A-League Finals meant Wellington failed to build on their impressive regular season form, and the ongoing impact of the time away from home has not been lost on the club's players. Wellington is in 10th in the 12-team A-League, a significant drop-off for a team that has not played in front of its own supporters since a 3-0 win on March 15 last year over Melbourne Victory.

“I don’t think we realised what was going to happen,” Wellington midfielder Alex Rufer told Stuff.co.nz. “It took us all by surprise. To be honest it’s gone pretty fast but it is crazy that it’s been a year since we last played in Wellington. We miss it massively.” After being based in a Sydney-centred hub as last year's A-League schedule was completed, the Phoenix this year put down temporary roots at Wollongong Showground.

To pay homage to their adopted home, the club have launched a limited-edition shirt in the colours of the local semi-professional outfit, the Wollongong Wolves. But despite receiving a warm welcome in their new surroundings, the move has hit the Phoenix's finances.

A report published by accounting firm KPMG projected the club's annual losses would grow from NZ$1 million to NZ$3.3 million during the pandemic, according to Stuff. It is all a long way from regularly playing in front of more than 10,000 people at their usual home, Wellington Regional Stadium.

“Our Phoenix supporters are very, very loud and they are like an extra man,” Rufer said. “But to be perfectly honest, the fans here in Wollongong have been brilliant. It’s been hard to adapt but we’re used to it now and hopefully we can have full stadiums again.” Despite their enthusiasm, crowd numbers in Wollongong are short of the 3,000 fans per game required to break even and, with commercial opportunities yet to pan out, the stint away from New Zealand is a money-loser.

"While there are still a number of those negotiation discussions taking place, nothing has materialised yet, which I've been a little bit surprised by, given what we were told going in," David Dome, the club's general manager, recently told Stuff. "But I guess COVID's hit everybody, so everybody's much more conscious about every dollar.”

