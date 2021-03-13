Left Menu

PTI | Reims | Updated: 13-03-2021 10:03 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 10:03 IST
Lyon draws at Reims 1-1 and misses chance to pressure rivals

Lyon missed a chance to pressure its French title rivals and needed an injury-time equalizer from substitute Tino Kadewere to match Reims 1-1.

Midfielder Mathieu Cafaro put mid-table Reims ahead in the 32nd minute when he neatly volleyed in a cross from the right.

Kadewere earned his battling side a point when he rose superbly to nod in Memphis Depay's pinpoint cross from the left.

Third-placed Lyon is level on points with second-placed Paris Saint-Germain but behind on goal difference, and two behind leader Lille.

Reims goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic saved well from Lyon midfielder Lucas Paqueta early in the second half, and Paqueta had a strong penalty claim dismissed after appearing to be tripped.

As Lyon pushed forward, Depay had a low shot saved with 20 minutes left and Rajkovic reacted well to keep out a low effort from substitute Maxwell Cornet in the 82nd.

After Depay's brilliant curling effort shaved the post in the 88th, he found his range for Kadewere's head.

WEEKEND MATCHES Argentine coach Jorge Sampaoli takes charge of his second game for Marseille when his side faces Brest at home on Saturday.

Sunday's big game sees Lille visiting fourth-placed Monaco, which will move into title contention with a win.

Also, defending champion PSG hosts Nantes days after knocking out Barcelona to reach the Champions League quarterfinals.

