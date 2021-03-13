Left Menu

Brady last month led the Buccaneers to their second Super Bowl title in his first season with the club when they beat defending champions Kansas City Chiefs, with the 43-year-old securing a record-extending seventh championship ring in the process.

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Figure skating: Chen more anxious about travel than world championships

A haircut, double-masking and a few prayers will all be part of Nathan Chen's preparations as the American heads to Stockholm to defend his world championship figure skating singles title with the cloud of the COVID-19 pandemic hanging over the competition. The double world champion told reporters he was looking forward to renewing his great rivalry with Japan's twice Olympic champion Hanyu Yuzuru at the March 22-28 event but was not so excited about his first international flight in over a year. Reigning champion McIlroy set to miss cut at Players Championship

Defending champion Rory McIlroy's nightmare at the Players Championship continued on Friday, with the Northern Irishman certain to miss the cut after shooting a second-round 75 that dropped him to 10-over par. The four-times major champion followed up his opening round 79 at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida with another poor showing as he shot three bogeys and a double bogey en route to his worst 36-hole score since 2013. J.Lo and Alex Rodriguez reportedly split after four years

Singer Jennifer Lopez and former New York Yankees baseball star Alex Rodriguez were reported on Friday to have split up after almost four years together. Celebrity website TMZ, the New York Post's Page Six and multiple entertainment websites cited unidentified sources close to the couple as saying the pair had called off their engagement. Equine herpes virus forces cancellation of World Cup finals - FEI

The show jumping and dressage World Cup finals in Gothenburg, Sweden, have been cancelled in a bid to contain the spread of the Equine herpes virus, the International Equestrian Federation (FEI) announced on Friday. The virus, which does not affect humans, can cause respiratory infection and fever, and in some cases neurological symptoms can appear and lead to the horse's death. Brady agrees extension with Buccaneers through 2022

Veteran quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady said on Friday he has agreed a deal to extend his contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with U.S. media reporting he had signed through the 2022 season.

Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon will miss approximately four to six weeks with a strained groin, ESPN reported Friday. Gordon sustained the injury during Thursday's loss to the Sacramento Kings. IOC approves set of reforms for Games, host cities

The International Olympic Committee on Friday unanimously approved a set of 15 reforms it hopes will again turn the Olympics into an attractive prospect for fans, cities and sponsors through reduced cost, an increased digital presence and new revenues streams. The IOC has seen its key product -- the summer and winter editions of the Olympics -- lose some of its shine in recent years, failing to ignite enthusiasm among potential host cities, scared off by the size and cost of the world's biggest multi-sports event. IOC is no 'super world government' to solve China issues, says Bach

The International Olympic Committee said on Friday it is not a "super world government" that can resolve political issues in China ahead of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games even though activists say the IOC has ignored Tibetan and Uighur claims of human rights violations. Beijing will become the first city to host summer and winter Games next year after also staging the 2008 summer Games. But the IOC has been criticised for awarding the 2022 winter Olympics to China given the country's human rights record. Former British Cycling doctor found guilty of ordering banned testosterone

The former chief doctor for Team Sky and British Cycling was found guilty of ordering testosterone "knowing or believing" it to be for an athlete to improve their performance, the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service ruled on Friday. More than two years after the tribunal in the case against Richard Freeman opened, the MPTS delivered a damning verdict on the conduct of the doctor who worked for Team Sky and British Cycling during a golden period of success between 2009 and 2017. New guidelines allow more fans in stands in Minnesota

Fans of the Minnesota Twins, Wild and Timberwolves were greeted with positive news Friday as Governor Tim Walz announced new and expanded attendance guidelines for large venues. Per the guidelines for seated outdoor venues, the Twins can have 10,000 spectators in attendance for their home opener against the Seattle Mariners on April 8.

