Left Menu

Sailing-Team New Zealand rally to level America's Cup at 3-3

The Italians led from a starboard entry to finish in 29 minutes and five seconds. The two teams will face off in two races again on Sunday in the best-of-13 series for the oldest trophy in international sport - the 170-year-old "Auld Mug".

Reuters | Wellington | Updated: 13-03-2021 10:40 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 10:32 IST
Sailing-Team New Zealand rally to level America's Cup at 3-3
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Holders Team New Zealand roared back to beat Luna Rossa and make it 3-3 in the 36th America's Cup match off the coast of Auckland on Saturday after the Italian challengers dominated the day's opening race.

TNZ hit speeds of over 40 knots in the second race of the day to cross the line in 27 minutes and 27 seconds, a minute and 41 seconds ahead of Luna Rossa, to the delight of most of the roughly 15,000 fans on the quay and some 2,000 spectator boats by the course. It was the perfect response from TNZ, who lost the first race by 18 seconds after a poor start where they were forced to delay and could not get up on their foils. The Italians led from a starboard entry to finish in 29 minutes and five seconds.

The two teams will face off in two races again on Sunday in the best-of-13 series for the oldest trophy in international sport - the 170-year-old "Auld Mug".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft says ransom-seeking hackers taking advantage of server flaws

Investor wealth tumbles Rs 1.37 lakh cr

Former PM Letta says ready to head Italy's troubled PD party

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines may greatly reduce risk of asymptomatic COVID-19 infection, study says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hiran death case: Waze files pre-arrest bail plea, alleges witch-hunt

Police officer Sachin Waze, who has been facing heat in the death case of Mansukh Hiran, has filed a pre-arrest bail application in a court in the neighboring Thane district.In his plea, Waze said the FIR, registered by the Maharashtra Anti...

Satya Nadella, US lawmakers appalled by the ongoing acts of hate against Asian Americans

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and several US lawmakers have said that they are appalled by the ongoing acts of hate against Asian Americans and condemned hate, racial discrimination, and violence in all forms.More than 3,000 incidents of abus...

UN urges Somalia to organise elections without delay

The UN Security Council urged Somalias government on Friday to organize elections without delay in a resolution that stressed the pressing threat to the countrys security from al-Shabab and armed opposition groups.The resolution, which was ...

Coal scam: Bengal CID arrests close aide of prime accused Lala

The West Bengal CID has arrested a close aide of multi-crore coal scam prime accused Arup Majhi alias Lala from Andal in Paschim Barddhaman district, an officer of the state investigating agency said on Saturday.This was the first arrest ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021