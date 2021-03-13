Left Menu

Soccer-United open contract talks with Bailly, says Solskjaer

Bailly joined United in 2016 and was former manager Jose Mourinho's first signing for the club, but the 26-year-old has struggled to make a consistent run in the team because of injuries. Despite difficulties that have seen him play only 100 times since joining from Villarreal for 25 million pounds ($34.8 million), Solskjaer is keen to extend the central defender's stay at the club, with his current contract expiring in June.

Reuters | Updated: 13-03-2021 10:56 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 10:56 IST
Soccer-United open contract talks with Bailly, says Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer revealed the club has opened discussions with injury-plagued Ivory Coast defender Eric Bailly over an extension to his current contract. Bailly joined United in 2016 and was former manager Jose Mourinho's first signing for the club, but the 26-year-old has struggled to make a consistent run in the team because of injuries.

Despite difficulties that have seen him play only 100 times since joining from Villarreal for 25 million pounds ($34.8 million), Solskjaer is keen to extend the central defender's stay at the club, with his current contract expiring in June. “We have started talking to Eric and Eric’s representatives,” Solskjaer said. "Eric is keeping fitter for longer. He is getting more robust. "You can see his performances as well – I have been very happy with him.

"His playing style has made him lose too many games because 100 games, that’s not enough for the period that he has been here." Bailly has played eight times in the Premier League this season and last featured for United in the 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace on March 3. ($1 = 0.7183 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft says ransom-seeking hackers taking advantage of server flaws

Investor wealth tumbles Rs 1.37 lakh cr

Former PM Letta says ready to head Italy's troubled PD party

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines may greatly reduce risk of asymptomatic COVID-19 infection, study says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hiran death case: Waze files pre-arrest bail plea, alleges witch-hunt

Police officer Sachin Waze, who has been facing heat in the death case of Mansukh Hiran, has filed a pre-arrest bail application in a court in the neighboring Thane district.In his plea, Waze said the FIR, registered by the Maharashtra Anti...

Satya Nadella, US lawmakers appalled by the ongoing acts of hate against Asian Americans

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and several US lawmakers have said that they are appalled by the ongoing acts of hate against Asian Americans and condemned hate, racial discrimination, and violence in all forms.More than 3,000 incidents of abus...

UN urges Somalia to organise elections without delay

The UN Security Council urged Somalias government on Friday to organize elections without delay in a resolution that stressed the pressing threat to the countrys security from al-Shabab and armed opposition groups.The resolution, which was ...

Coal scam: Bengal CID arrests close aide of prime accused Lala

The West Bengal CID has arrested a close aide of multi-crore coal scam prime accused Arup Majhi alias Lala from Andal in Paschim Barddhaman district, an officer of the state investigating agency said on Saturday.This was the first arrest ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021