Don't know what's going to happen with Ramos, says Zidane

Real Madrid Zinedine Zidane has finally admitted that he does not know whether centre-back Sergio Ramos will stay with the club or not.

ANI | Madrid | Updated: 13-03-2021 11:00 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 11:00 IST
Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Real Madrid Zinedine Zidane has finally admitted that he does not know whether centre-back Sergio Ramos will stay with the club or not. Ramos' contract with Real Madrid is set to expire at the end of the ongoing season and he is yet to sign the contract extension. If Spain defender Ramos does not extend his contract then his 16-year-long association with the club will come to an end.

"I want to be honest and I have to say I don't know what's going to happen with him. We want him to stay here. He's always going to be an important player and I want him to remain here, that's what I'll say as a coach," Goal.com quoted Zidane as saying. "Will Ramos play until he's 40? That is what Sergio has said. He is a special player. His intention is already good because he wants to continue playing. Every year he will know if he is in good shape and, if he is like he is now, of course he can play until he is 40, if he wants," he added.

Earlier, Ramos had revealed that there was no news related to his contract extension but he did say that he wishes to continue playing for five more years. "I wish I could say something, but everything remains the same. I can play five more years at the highest level. If injuries are not too bad, my mentality will help me," said Ramos.

Real Madrid is currently at the third spot in La Liga standings with 54 points from 26 matches and the side is eight points behind table-toppers Atletico Madrid. Zidane's side will next lock horns against Elche in La Liga later today. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

