Partey struggled with rhythm in last few weeks: Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta admitted that midfielder Thomas Partey has struggled to get back to his rhythm since making a comeback after injury.

ANI | London | Updated: 13-03-2021 11:10 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 11:10 IST
Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey (Photo/ Arsenal Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta admitted that midfielder Thomas Partey has struggled to get back to his rhythm since making a comeback after injury. Partey missed nearly a month with a thigh injury before making his return in December, only to suffer a new injury and be forced out another month.

Arteta, though, believes Partey is now close to his best after returning from his injury struggles. "I think so. Rhythm-wise he has struggled a little bit in the last few weeks because he hasn't had enough training sessions or enough preparation because the league is so demanding," Goal.com quoted Arteta as saying.

"But you can see his quality, you can see the presence and the special qualities he provides to the team when he is on the pitch. I think it is just a fact of playing more games, getting some chemistry and understanding with his team-mates and getting as fit as he possibly can," he added. Arsenal have failed to live up to expectations in 2020-21 season, currently sitting in 10th place in the league.

Arteta's side have also advanced to the Europa League last 16, where they hold a 3-1 advantage over Olympiacos after the first leg. Arsenal will now take on Tottenham on Sunday before facing Olympiacos in their last-16 second leg on March 18. (ANI)

