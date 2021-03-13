Wish to sign permanent deal with Lingard, says West Ham manager Moyes

West Ham United manager David Moyes said that the club will look to sign a permanent deal with midfielder Jesse Lingard at the end of the season. The 28-year-old has four goals and two assists in six appearances with West Ham so far. "I hope we're going to be in a position to attract many players in the future, because of our league position, because we're a club with stature, we're in London, we have a 60,000-plus stadium which will be full every week. I think all those things go in our favour," Goal.com quoted Moyes as saying.

"Jesse wanted to come here, right from the start. When I was talking to him he wanted to come to West Ham. He saw it as a really good place for him. I think he'll have seen what we're trying to do. He's joined a good group of players as well. We've got international players and I'm hoping we can add to that in the coming transfer window. The job is to try to add to that. "But I would hope Jesse sees this as a good place if it's possible to be done, and if we think that we want to do it at the end of the season," he added.

When Lingard joined West Ham in January, United triggered a one-year extension on his contract which keeps him at the club until the summer of 2022. West Ham is at the fifth spot in the Premier League standings with 48 points in 27 games and will take on Manchester United on Monday. (ANI)

