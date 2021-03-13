Left Menu

Wish to sign permanent deal with Lingard, says West Ham manager Moyes

West Ham United manager David Moyes said that the club will look to sign a permanent deal with midfielder Jesse Lingard at the end of the season. The 28-year-old has four goals and two assists in six appearances with West Ham so far.

ANI | London | Updated: 13-03-2021 12:16 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 12:16 IST
Wish to sign permanent deal with Lingard, says West Ham manager Moyes
West Ham midfielder Jesse Lingard. Image Credit: ANI

West Ham United manager David Moyes said that the club will look to sign a permanent deal with midfielder Jesse Lingard at the end of the season. The 28-year-old has four goals and two assists in six appearances with West Ham so far. "I hope we're going to be in a position to attract many players in the future, because of our league position, because we're a club with stature, we're in London, we have a 60,000-plus stadium which will be full every week. I think all those things go in our favour," Goal.com quoted Moyes as saying.

"Jesse wanted to come here, right from the start. When I was talking to him he wanted to come to West Ham. He saw it as a really good place for him. I think he'll have seen what we're trying to do. He's joined a good group of players as well. We've got international players and I'm hoping we can add to that in the coming transfer window. The job is to try to add to that. "But I would hope Jesse sees this as a good place if it's possible to be done, and if we think that we want to do it at the end of the season," he added.

When Lingard joined West Ham in January, United triggered a one-year extension on his contract which keeps him at the club until the summer of 2022. West Ham is at the fifth spot in the Premier League standings with 48 points in 27 games and will take on Manchester United on Monday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft says ransom-seeking hackers taking advantage of server flaws

Investor wealth tumbles Rs 1.37 lakh cr

Former PM Letta says ready to head Italy's troubled PD party

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines may greatly reduce risk of asymptomatic COVID-19 infection, study says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

International accolades for two Indian-origin South African women

Two young Indian-origin women from South Africas Pretoria city, a 21-year-old beauty products entrepreneur and a 30-year-old architect, have won international accolades for their exemplary leadership this week.Beauty products entrepreneur, ...

Angel Di Maria signs one-yr contract extension with PSG

Paris Saint-Germain PSG midfielder Angel Di Maria has signed a one-year contract extension with an option of a second year with the Ligue 1 champions on Friday. The 33-year-old has made 248 appearances for the side, scoring 87 goals and mak...

Haley Bennett to star alongside Cate Blanchett in 'Borderlands' movie

Actor Haley Bennett is set to star opposite Cate Blanchett and Kevin Hart in Lionsgates big-screen adaptation of the video game Borderlands.Eli Roth is directing the film from a script by Emmy-winning Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin. Accordin...

BJP's top-notch leaders arrive at Nadda's residence in Delhi

Several top-notch leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party have assembled at BJP National President Jagat Prakash Naddas residence on Saturday morning. According to the sources, the party is likely to finalise its list of candidates for the up...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021