Left Menu

Rugby-Embracing 'favourites' pressure can take England to next level: Woodward

England has crumbled under the pressure of defending their Six Nations title and if they are to develop into a world-class rugby side they must learn to embrace the tag of favorites, former coach Clive Woodward has said.

Reuters | London | Updated: 13-03-2021 13:21 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 12:58 IST
Rugby-Embracing 'favourites' pressure can take England to next level: Woodward

England have crumbled under the pressure of defending their Six Nations title and if they are to develop into a world-class rugby side they must learn to embrace the tag of favourites, former coach Clive Woodward has said. England stormed to the Six Nations title last year but have suffered shock defeats in two of their three matches this time around, to Scotland and Wales.

Woodward pointed to how Eddie Jones' side famously upset New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup having lost 15 of their previous 16 clashes with the All-Blacks and said they needed to produce such performances against weaker opposition. "World-class teams must not only be comfortable as favourites, but they must also thrive on it," Woodward, who guided England to victory in the 2003 World Cup, wrote in his column for the Daily Mail.

"They take their performance to another level when the pressure is on. What England must do is learn to flourish as favourites. "England, with all their resources and talent, can only be underdogs for short periods of time. Claiming fantastic wins as the favourites, that is the real art to becoming the best in the world."

Woodward, 65, said England should take lessons from the likes of seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton and tennis' "Big Three" of Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic on how to play with a target on their back. "For all of these sporting giants, being the favourite is a huge weapon," he wrote.

"Being the underdog ... can be highly motivating but it's a card you can only play occasionally in a career." One of those occasions will come on Saturday when England host France at Twickenham, with Fabien Galthie's side, installed as favourites, according to Woodward.

"This is a match France will think they should win. To lose would be a disappointment," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft says ransom-seeking hackers taking advantage of server flaws

Investor wealth tumbles Rs 1.37 lakh cr

Former PM Letta says ready to head Italy's troubled PD party

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines may greatly reduce risk of asymptomatic COVID-19 infection, study says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fire breaks out in Shatabdi Express in Uttarakhand

A fire broke out in a compartment of the Delhi-Dehradun Shatabdi Express on Saturday in Uttarakhand near the Kansro area. According to Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar, the fire broke out in compartment number C-4 due to a short circuit.A fire b...

Car bomb kills at least 7, injures 53 in Afghan Herat province

A powerful car bomb near a police station on Friday night killed at least seven people and wounded more than 50 others in Afghanistans western Herat province, officials said. Herat Governor Sayed Abdul Wahid Qatali said several women and ch...

Tripura poll panel defers tribal council election to April 6

The state election commission has deferred a Tripura district council poll by two days to April 6, following objections by some political parties and a body of the Christian community to the earlier date which coincided with Easter Sunday.T...

Chahal surpasses Bumrah to become India's leading wicket-taker in T20Is

India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on Friday became the leading wicket-taker for the Men in Blue in the shortest format of the game. The 30-year-old surpassed pacer Jasprit Bumrah in the first T20I against England here at the Narendra Modi Stad...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021