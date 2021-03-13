Left Menu

Premier League legend Shearer impressed by Manvir, Colaco and Vignesh

English Premier Leagues all-time record goal-scorer Alan Shearer is impressed by the performances of Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco, and Vignesh Dakshinamurthy in the ongoing Indian Super League.

English Premier League's all-time record goal-scorer Alan Shearer is impressed by the performances of Manvir Singh, Liston Colaco, and Vignesh Dakshinamurthy in the ongoing Indian Super League. He has included the three Indian youngsters in a combined list of his top 10 goals scored across the ISL and Premier League this season. The three players find themselves alongside global superstars Mohamed Salah and Harry Kane in a list prepared by Shearer while speaking to the common host broadcaster of both leagues.

Shearer, who scored 260 goals in 441 Premier League appearances, was left impressed by Manvir's goal for ATK Mohun Bagan against Odisha FC last month. He also remarked defender Vignesh Dakshinamurthy's volleyed-effort against Hyderabad as ''magnificent''. Both Vignesh and Manvir feature in ISL season 7's final on Saturday evening as Mumbai City FC face ATK Mohun Bagan at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, Goa.

Colaco was also named in the list. The Hyderabad FC forward recently received a call-up for the Indian team camp later this month. Kerala Blaster's Gary Hooper's long-range volleyed goal against ATK Mohun Bagan and SC East Bengal's Bright Enobakhare's goal cutting past four FC Goa defenders capped off the inclusions from ISL.

In Shearer's list of top five ISL goals, he ranked Bright on top followed by Hooper, Vignesh, Liston, and Manvir respectively.

England captain Harry Kane's goal for Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah's goal led the additions from the Premier League. Leicester City playmaker James Maddison and West Ham United duo Manuel Lanzini and Sebastien Haller's goals completed the list prepared by Shearer.

Meanwhile, former Ireland striker and player-cum-interim head coach of ATK, Robbie Keane passed on his best wishes to ATK Mohun Bagan. ''I will definitely be watching ATK Mohun Bagan and rooting for them in the ISL final from my home in Dublin. The principal owner, Sanjiv Goenka is a great boss to have and we have remained great friends ever since our association in ISL,'' said Keane.

