Incumbent Narinder Batra and Marc Coudron to battle it out for FIH chief's post

International Hockey Federation (FIH) President Narinder Dhruv Batra has filed his nomination for the apex body's 47th FIH Statutory Congress scheduled to take place in Delhi on May 22.

ANI | Lausanne | Updated: 13-03-2021 16:27 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 16:27 IST
International Hockey Federation (FIH) President Narinder Dhruv Batra. Image Credit: ANI

International Hockey Federation (FIH) President Narinder Dhruv Batra has filed his nomination for the apex body's 47th FIH Statutory Congress scheduled to take place in Delhi on May 22. Batra, who is also the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President, will contest for a second term in the upcoming elections of the governing body of hockey.

Marc Coudron from Belgium will contest against Batra for the position of FIH President, the apex body confirmed on Saturday. "The International Hockey Federation (FIH) can now confirm the nominations received by the deadline of 12 March (midnight CET) for the following positions to be elected at the 47th FIH Statutory Congress scheduled to take place in Delhi, India, on 22 May 2021," the FIH said in an official statement.

"For the position of FIH President: Dr. Narinder Dhruv Batra, IND (candidate for re-election), Marc Coudron, BEL and For the positions of Executive Board (EB) Ordinary Member: Danae Andrada, URU (candidate for re-election), Hazel Kennedy, ZAM (candidate for re-election) and Inez Cooper," the statement further read. Erik Cornelissen (candidate for re-election) and Tayyab Ikram (candidate for re-election) and Ediga Bede Agbo will also contest for the positions of Executive Board (EB) as male members.

Last month, Batra had referred to FIH's recent achievements and decisions and said that since 2016, the federation launched its global home-and-away league -- the FIH Hockey Pro League, created other new events -- the FIH Nations Cup as well as the FIH Hockey5s World Cup and World Tour. He said it staged numerous online courses, signed new commercial partners, increased its social media audiences and produced a global and modern app -- Watch. Hockey.

Batra said FIH engaged with athletes to have hockey benefit from their influencers' status, improved its good governance, pushed its digitalization, and decided to get rid of watered turf in the near future. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

