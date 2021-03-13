Left Menu

Yuki beats Prajnesh, next up is Ramkumar in Dubai Qualifiers

Comeback-man Yuki Bhambri proved he is back to his best with a convincing win over India's number one Prajnesh Gunneswaran in the Qualifiers of the Dubai Duty-Free Championships, here on Saturday. Yuki, who is competing on a Protected Ranking PR knocked out his seventh seed compatriot 6-1 6-4 in the opening round of the USD 2,048,855 hardcourt tournament.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 13-03-2021 17:24 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 16:55 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@ChampionYuki)

Comeback-man Yuki Bhambri proved he is back to his best with a convincing win over India's number one Prajnesh Gunneswaran in the Qualifiers of the Dubai Duty-Free Championships, here on Saturday.

Yuki, who is competing on a Protected Ranking (PR) knocked out his seventh seed compatriot 6-1 6-4 in the opening round of the USD 2,048,855 hardcourt tournament. Yuki has not lost to Prajnesh in three meetings. He had beaten the left-hander twice in 2017 -- Bangalore and Karshi.

Yuki recently returned to competitive tennis after more than two years of an injury-forced break when he competed at the Singapore Open, where he lost to Matthew Ebden. The 28-year-old is now up against another compatriot Ramkumar Ramanathan, who knocked out sixth seed Russian Evgeny Donskoy 6-4-6-4.

In his five matches against Ramkumar, Yuki has emerged as a winner on four occasions. The all-Indian second round means that at least one player from the country will compete in the main draw of the prestigious ATP 500 event.

