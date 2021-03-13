Left Menu

Mohammad Kaif shares road safety message ahead of game against South Africa Legends

Ahead of the India Legends game against South Africa in the Road Safety World Series T20, former batsman Mohammad Kaif gave an important message to his fans and followers on Saturday.

ANI | Raipur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 13-03-2021 17:03 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 17:03 IST
Mohammad Kaif shares road safety message ahead of game against South Africa Legends
Formers India cricketers Mohammad Kaif and Irfan Pathan (Image: Mohammad Kaif's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the India Legends game against South Africa in the Road Safety World Series T20, former batsman Mohammad Kaif gave an important message to his fans and followers on Saturday. As cricket is the most followed sport in the country and cricketers are looked upon as idols, this tournament aims to influence and change people's mindset towards their behaviour on the roads.

Kaif on Saturday shared a picture with former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan, reiterating the message of being vigilant on roads. In the picture, both Kaif and Irfan, who are playing in the showpiece event, can be seen sharing a smile on the field. "Road pe safe rahoge to life mein haste rahoge #RoadSafetyWorldSeries," Kaif captioned the post on Twitter.

Indians are placed second with 12 points and three wins in four matches behind Sri Lana Legends, who are at 16. The South Africans are third with 8 points. India will be keen to put up a better show than what they did against Kevin Pietersen's England, the other day, where they were handed their first defeat of the tournament.

In that game, India almost came close to a win after Irfan Pathan's heroic 61 not out and Manpreet Singh Gony's entertaining unbeaten 35 which included four sixes in the death overs. They were six runs short of England's challenging total of 188. India captain Sachin Tendulkar, who is not having a great time out there at the crease, will look to get back in form before the knockout stage. His best score has been 33 not out against Bangladesh Legends and the legend will hope to breach the half-century mark in this match to get his confidence back.

The other batsmen from the Indian side who have been struggling to get big scores are Yuvraj Singh, Kaif, and Yusuf Pathan. All three will be eager to make their presence felt with the bat. India's biggest worry should be left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha's form. While other spinners like Monty Panesar or Thandi Tshabalala have done well, he has not looked very impressive. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft says ransom-seeking hackers taking advantage of server flaws

Investor wealth tumbles Rs 1.37 lakh cr

Former PM Letta says ready to head Italy's troubled PD party

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines may greatly reduce risk of asymptomatic COVID-19 infection, study says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bolivia political tensions reignite with arrest of ex-President Anez

Bolivias socialist government arrested former interim President Jeanine Anez on Saturday over involvement in an alleged 2019 coup, reigniting political tensions after deadly protests less than two years ago. The move marks an escalation of ...

BJP has to win Bengal to expand ideological footprint, secure eastern borders: Dilip Ghosh

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh on Saturday said that the party has to fulfill its long-cherished mission of winning the state not only to expand its ideological footprint but also to secure Indias eastern borders, which have turned into ...

SurveySparrow announces hiring initiative of Rs 50K joining bonus for women candidates

SurveySparrow, and experience solutions service provider, on Saturday, announced a hiring initiative--a joining bonus of Rs 50,000--for women candidates.4r The company said the initiative will cover women candidates who apply for positions ...

Delhi HC directs accused to do community service at gurdwara, quashes FIR

The Delhi High Court has directed a 21-year-old man to do community service at Bangla Sahib gurdwara here for a month while quashing a criminal case against him.While imposing a fine of Rs 1 lakh, the court said the man must learn to contro...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021