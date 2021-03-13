Left Menu

Uttarakhand Police delete tweet that used Kohli's dismissal as example to raise driving awareness

Uttarakhand Police's example of India skipper Virat Kohli's dismissal against England in the first T20I to raise driving awareness backfired and the tweet was deleted after fans made their displeasure known.

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 13-03-2021 17:29 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 17:29 IST
Uttarakhand Police delete tweet that used Kohli's dismissal as example to raise driving awareness
Adil Rashid (second from right) dismissed Virat Kohli for a duck (Photo/ England Cricket Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Uttarakhand Police's example of India skipper Virat Kohli's dismissal against England in the first T20I to raise driving awareness backfired and the tweet was deleted after fans made their displeasure known. In the first T20I, Kohli got out on a duck in an attempt to add quick runs to the scoreboard. Kohli was caught by Chris Jordan off Adil Rashid's delivery in the third over and with this, India was reduced to 3/2.

Uttarakhand Police via their Twitter handle highlighted how the helmet wasn't the only safety precaution needed while riding and one also needed to be careful to avoid getting out for a duck just like the India skipper. "A helmet is not enough! It is necessary to drive in full consciousness or else you can get out on zero just like Kohli," Uttarakhand Police's official Twitter handle wrote on Friday.

However, the idea of raising awareness backfired as fans were upset with the Uttarakhand Police. England defeated India by eight wickets with 27 balls to spare to gain a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. Chasing 125, Jason Roy and Jos Buttler starred with the bat as they played knocks of 49 and 28 respectively.

After the loss, India skipper Virat Kohli said that his side displayed a poor batting performance and as a result, the visitors made them pay. "We just weren't aware enough of what to do on that kind of pitch. Lack of execution of some of the shots and something we have to address as batsmen. It wasn't an ideal day on the park. You have to accept your faults and come back in the next game with much more intent and clarity of plan. The wicket probably did not allow you to hit the kind of shots you wanted to, Shreyas' (Iyer) innings was an example on how you can use the depth of the crease and ride the bounce. It was a below-par batting performance and England made us pay," Kohli told host broadcaster Star Sports at the post-match presentation.

"We looked to try few things but as a batting side you have to accept the conditions in front of you, if the pitch allows you to play such kind of shots then yes. We did not give ourselves enough time to assess the conditions, Shreyas did that but there were too many wickets down to get past 150-160," he added. India and England will now lock horns in the second T20I at the same venue on Sunday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft says ransom-seeking hackers taking advantage of server flaws

Investor wealth tumbles Rs 1.37 lakh cr

Former PM Letta says ready to head Italy's troubled PD party

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines may greatly reduce risk of asymptomatic COVID-19 infection, study says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

An evening dedicated to the aspiring women achievers of India

New Delhi India, March 13 ANINewsVoir Kanika Kishore Dewani, CEO - Mintree Cosmetics Pvt Ltd, Nagpur based company is the Winner of the first FLO Game Changer Award 2021 followed by Swati Pandey, Co-founder CEO, Arboreal Bio innovations of...

Naxalites kill accountant of contractor in Jharkhand

Naxalites shot dead an accountant of a contractor engaged in the construction of a bridge in Jharkhands Latehar district, police said on Saturday.Vishnudev Singh 32, a munshiaccountant of the contractor was shot dead by Jharkhand Janmukti P...

UK criticises China for violating Sino-British Declaration

Britains foreign secretary on Saturday criticised China for continuing to violate the Sino-British Joint Declaration as Beijing further tightens control over Hong Kong. Dominic Raab said Beijings decision to impose radical changes to restri...

PM Modi, Lankan Prez discuss topical developments, cooperation in multilateral forums

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had a telephonic conversation on Saturday during which they reviewed topical developments as well as ongoing cooperation between both the countries in bilateral and mu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021