Ind vs Eng: Don't mind batting at any position, says Ishan Kishan

Mumbai Indians daredevil batsman Ishan Kishan, who has been picked in the national squad for the T20I series against England, has said that he won't mind batting at any position as he feels more confident playing under pressure.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-03-2021 18:00 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 18:00 IST
India and Mumbai Indians batsman Ishan Kishan (Image: Ishan Kishan's Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai Indians daredevil batsman Ishan Kishan, who has been picked in the national squad for the T20I series against England, has said that he won't mind batting at any position as he feels more confident playing under pressure. Ishan was a star performer for Mumbai Indians in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The pocket dynamo, as he's often referred to, scored 516 runs and ended up as MI's highest run-scorer in the tournament.

Ishan followed it up with a scintillating Vijay Hazare Trophy where he smashed 173 (94) in the very first match. He was also captaining Jharkhand in the tournament before joining Team India. Ishan admitted that making it to the national squad is an uphill task and he is ready to bat at any position for Team India in the ongoing T20I series.

"It's always difficult to make it to the team, but that's how it's always been. I don't mind playing anywhere, having switched between playing in the middle and top-order in my career so far," Ishan said in an interview with Wisden as quoted by Mumbai Indians. "I feel more confident to play under pressure and I think the various domestic formats, India A games help you do well in that situation," he added.

Ishan has credited star batsman Rohit Sharma and Mumbai Indians' Director of Cricket Operations, Zaheer Khan for mentoring him during the IPL. "In the IPL it's important to make the most of an opportunity whenever you get one. It's the hunger and dedication to do well that helps you get across the line," said Ishan.

"It's amazing to have mentors like Rohit bhai and so many others in the dressing room, you get to learn so much and adapt your game accordingly. The Mumbai Indians stint is the bedrock of my cricket. The mentorship I received from the coaches and Rohit and Zaheer bhai helped me," he added. India and England will now lock horns in the second T20I at the same venue on Sunday. (ANI)

