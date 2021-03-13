Patrice Motsepe appointed Confederation of African Football President

South African Patrice Motsepe has been elected as Confederation of African Football (CAF) President during the 43rd CAF Congress in Rabat, Morocco. Motsepe will not only lead a revised African confederation, but an organisation that will see substantial change at CAF Executive Committee and FIFA Council level following various elections which have also been held.

Mathurin de Chacus (Benin), Isha Johansen (Sierra Leone), Fouzi Lekjaa (Morocco), Amaju Pinnick (Nigeria) and Mamoutou Toure (Mali) will all join Hany Abo Rida (Egypt) on FIFA's Council, while Kanizat Ibrahim (Comoros) and Mbombo Njoya (Cameroon) were elected to the CAF Executive Committee, as per the FIFA website. Other regional appointments were also made with Wadie Jary (Tunisia) elected to the northern zone and Elvis Raja Chetty (Seychelles) and Maclean Letshwiti (Botswana) both elected to represented southern zone.

"Africa needs collective wisdom, but also the exceptional talent and work of every (national football association) president and every member nation. When we all work together, football in Africa will experience success and growth that it has not enjoyed in the past," Motsepe said. Commenting on the appointments, FIFA President Gianni Infantino said: "I would like to congratulate Patrice Motsepe for his wisdom, his engagement, for his passion. I want to wish all the very best for the next four years, to the new leading team of CAF, of African football, and to Patrice Motsepe, to all those who have been involved, to Augustin Senghor, Ahmed Yahya, Jacques Anouma, who will now have important roles in CAF's administration.

"You all want a strong and united Africa, projecting itself forward. It is thanks to you, it is your decision, your wish, your hope and your ambition. I want to assure you that FIFA is not at your side, FIFA is together with you." (ANI)

