Felt nice after getting the wicket of 'world class' Kohli, says Adil Rashid

England spinner Adil Rashid, who had taken the priced scalp of India skipper Virat Kohli in the first T20I, has said that it was nice to get the "world-class" player out for a duck.

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 13-03-2021 20:37 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 20:37 IST
India skipper Virat Kohli (Photo/ Virat Kohli Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

England spinner Adil Rashid, who had taken the priced scalp of India skipper Virat Kohli in the first T20I, has said that it was nice to get the "world-class" player out for a duck. Kohli was dismissed on a duck after he tried to hit an aerial shot against Rashid in the first T20I which India lost by eight wickets on Friday here at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

"Yes, it always nice to get a world-class player like him (Kohli) out but somedays you get hit for fours or sixes, and somedays batsmen get out early, that's part and parcel of the game. Obviously, it is nice to get some world-class players out," said Rashid in a virtual press conference shared by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Saturday. He explained how getting a big breakthrough in India has an impact on the crowd.

"I actually can't remember what it sounded like but I know what the crowd sounded like before, it was very, very loud. The Indian crowd is very passionate, obviously, it's nice to get big players out early in the innings, it keeps the crowd quiet, so it was nice to get him (Kohli) early," said Rashid. "If you get a wicket early in the innings or if you are batting and you hit a few sixes or fours, crowd go quiet. You can actually hear your teammates which is not possible when the crowd is cheering, especially when India is going well," he added.

The leg-spinner had given just two runs in the first over and then conceded 12 in his next two overs. "I am always looking to develop and get better from series to series. Who knows, hopefully, I can carry on, continue what I am doing as I am trying my best and I might become better and better," said Rashid.

The Eoin Morgan-led side will now look to extend their lead in the ongoing five-match series when they face India in the second T20I at the same venue on Sunday. (ANI)

