Left Menu

Adil Rashid not disappointed after going unsold at IPL auction

England leg spinner Adil Rashid wasn't surprised to miss out on an Indian Premier League (IPL) contract last month in the auction as he wasn't expecting to get picked by any franchise, considering the large pool of spinners India itself has.

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 13-03-2021 21:21 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 21:21 IST
Adil Rashid not disappointed after going unsold at IPL auction
England spinner Adil Rashid. Image Credit: ANI

England leg spinner Adil Rashid wasn't surprised to miss out on an Indian Premier League (IPL) contract last month in the auction as he wasn't expecting to get picked by any franchise, considering the large pool of spinners India itself has. Rashid had a base price of Rs 1.5 crore and went unsold in the IPL auction last month. The spinner, however, is not disappointed by the exclusion.

"I wouldn't say disappointing (on him being not picked in IPL auction). Obviously, there are a lot of spinners out there and India also got their own local spinners. So I wasn't really expecting myself to get picked because I knew there are a lot of spinners out there. So not too disappointing in that sense," said Rashid in a virtual press conference on Saturday. Rashid took the priced scalp of India skipper Virat Kohli in the first T20I on Friday after opening the bowling for England. Though he had previously bowled a first over, the spinner admitted it was something new for him.

"I am working on my game. Bowling with a new ball is something very new for me. Opening the bowling was something new, it was a good experience," said Rashid. "Hope I can carry on with that regardless of the situation, whether it's first six (overs), middle or back, I am always looking to develop and work hard," he added.

Having last played a match in the longest format of the game prior to the 2019 World Cup, the leg-spinner said playing Test cricket hasn't crossed his mind as he is focusing on the white-ball format. "Test cricket or Ashes has not really crossed my mind. There is a World Cup coming and there is a lot of cricket before that, let's see all goes. I am focussing on white-ball cricket at the moment," said Rashid.

The Eoin Morgan-led side, which won the first T20I comfortably by eight wickets, will now look to extend their lead in the ongoing five-match series when they face India in the second T20I at the same venue on Sunday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft says ransom-seeking hackers taking advantage of server flaws

Investor wealth tumbles Rs 1.37 lakh cr

Former PM Letta says ready to head Italy's troubled PD party

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines may greatly reduce risk of asymptomatic COVID-19 infection, study says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bhainsa violence 'complete failure' on part of TRS govt, says BJP's Muralidhar Rao

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP National General Secretary and partys Madhya Pradesh in-charge P Muralidhar Rao on Saturday said that the communal violence in Bhainsa is a complete failure on the part of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi TRS governm...

Bolivia political tensions reignite with arrest of ex-President Anez

Bolivias former interim President Jeanine Anez vowed on Saturday to seek international redress after she was arrested for her alleged involvement in an alleged 2019 coup, reigniting political tensions in the Andean nation. Anez, who helmed ...

Armenian opposition supporters surround government buildings

Hundreds of opposition supporters surrounded government buildings in Armenias capital on Saturday to push for the resignation of the countrys prime minister.Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has faced demands to step down since Armenia suffere...

Over six COVID-19 vaccines in offing in India: Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Saturday announced that more than six coronavirus vaccines will come up in India.He also said that 1.84 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered till Saturday morning, while 23 crore tests h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021