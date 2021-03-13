Left Menu

Mumbai City FC win maiden ISL, beat ATKMB 2-1

Mumbai City FC won their maiden Indian Super League ISL title with a 2-1 victory over ATK Mohun Bagan in the final here on Saturday. Bipin Singh scored on the 90th minute to seal the issue in Mumbai City FCs favour at the Fatorda Stadium.

PTI | Margao | Updated: 13-03-2021 21:59 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 21:59 IST
Mumbai City FC won their maiden Indian Super League (ISL) title with a 2-1 victory over ATK Mohun Bagan in the final here on Saturday. Bipin Singh scored on the 90th minute to seal the issue in Mumbai City FC's favour at the Fatorda Stadium. Earlier, David Williams struck the game's opener in the 18th minute to put ATK Mohun Bagan ahead, while Jose Luis Espinosa Arroya found the equaliser for the Mumbai outfit in the 29th minute. Both the teams come into the final with identical records, 12 wins and just 4 defeats in the league stage.

Mumbai City FC also prevailed on both occasions against the Kolkata side in the league stages including the final league match which handed them the top finish and the Asian Champions League (ACL) berth.

