Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Reigning champion McIlroy set to miss cut at Players Championship

Defending champion Rory McIlroy's nightmare at the Players Championship continued on Friday, with the Northern Irishman certain to miss the cut after shooting a second-round 75 that dropped him to 10-over par. The four-times major champion followed up his opening round 79 at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida with another poor showing as he shot three bogeys and a double bogey en route to his worst 36-hole score since 2013. Russia lambasts 'stupid' CAS decision to stop athletes replacing anthem with folk song

Advertisement

A Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) decision to stop Russian athletes from playing patriotic folk song "Katyusha" at international sporting events is stupid, TASS cited the former head of Russia's Olympic Committee as saying on Saturday. Russian athletes in January proposed playing "Katyusha", a song that gained huge popularity during World War Two, while the national anthem and flag are banned for the next two years over widespread doping violations. "Katyusha" is short for the girl's name "Ekaterina" . Brady agrees extension with Buccaneers through 2022

Veteran quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Tom Brady said on Friday he has agreed a deal to extend his contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with U.S. media reporting he had signed through the 2022 season. Brady last month led the Buccaneers to their second Super Bowl title in his first season with the club when they beat defending champions Kansas City Chiefs, with the 43-year-old securing a record-extending seventh championship ring in the process. League prospects seize on few chances to impress ahead of NFL Draft

National Football League (NFL) prospects are navigating an unusual path to the draft this year, with the annual NFL Scouting Combine canceled after a chaotic collegiate football season that left fewer opportunities to impress. League scouts are descending on college campuses across the country through April 9 for a pro day circuit that may be more critical than ever after the COVID-19 pandemic prompted some collegiate conferences to cancel games and some players to opt out. IOC is no 'super world government' to solve China issues, says Bach

The International Olympic Committee said on Friday it is not a "super world government" that can resolve political issues in China ahead of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games even though activists say the IOC has ignored Tibetan and Uighur claims of human rights violations. Beijing will become the first city to host summer and winter Games next year after also staging the 2008 summer Games. But the IOC has been criticised for awarding the 2022 winter Olympics to China given the country's human rights record. Top 25 roundup: No. 12 Oklahoma State upends No. 2 Baylor

Cade Cunningham scored 20 of his game-high 25 points in the second half as No. 12 Oklahoma State knocked off No. 2 Baylor 83-74 in the semifinals of the Big 12 tournament Friday in Kansas City, Mo. The Cowboys will face No. 13 Texas on Saturday evening in the tournament final. Djokovic can extend No.1 record to 400 weeks, says Medvedev

Novak Djokovic is capable of extending his record for holding the men's world No.1 ranking for most weeks to 400, said Russia's Daniil Medvedev who will climb up to a career-best ranking of second on Monday. The 33-year-old Djokovic, who won his 18th Grand Slam at the Australian Open last month, eclipsed Roger Federer's record on March 8 when he moved past the Swiss to hold the top ranking for the 311th week. Cycling: Roglic consolidates Paris-Nice lead with another stage win

Primoz Roglic strengthened his overall lead in the Paris-Nice race by powering to victory on the seventh stage on Saturday, a 119.2-km ride from Le Broc. The Vuelta a Espana champion took his third stage win in this year's edition with a late acceleration on the final climb to La Colmiane (16.3km at 6.3%) to beat Swiss Gino Mader by two seconds. NBA roundup: Joel Embiid injures knee in Sixers' win

Joel Embiid had 23 points and seven rebounds before leaving with a hyperextended left knee in the third quarter, and the visiting Philadelphia 76ers breezed past the Washington Wizards 127-101 on Friday. After throwing down a dunk, Embiid landed awkwardly on his left knee and remained on the floor for several minutes. Embiid eventually limped to the locker room under his own power and did not return to the game. He was set to undergo an MRI exam to determine the extent of the injury, 76ers coach Doc Rivers said postgame. Report: Ex-Clemson CB Derion Kendrick facing gun, drug charges

Former Clemson cornerback Derion Kendrick, an All-ACC selection in 2020, was arrested and charged with a gun violation in his native Rock Hill, S.C., multiple outlets reported. Kendrick, 20, was arrested Friday and charged with unlawful carrying of a handgun after patrol officers spotted him asleep in a car with a gun in his lap, The State reported. He was alone in the car, which police said belonged to his girlfriend.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)