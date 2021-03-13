Left Menu

Soccer-Watford, Swansea seal wins in Championship

Watford defender Adam Masina scored a stoppage-time winner as they beat Cardiff City 2-1 and Swansea City eased to a 1-0 victory at Luton Town in England's second-tier Championship on Saturday.

Watford trail leaders Norwich City, who play away to Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday, by seven points. Image Credit: Pixabay

Watford defender Adam Masina scored a stoppage-time winner as they beat Cardiff City 2-1 and Swansea City eased to a 1-0 victory at Luton Town in England's second-tier Championship on Saturday. Cardiff led through an own goal from Francisco Sierralta in the 14th minute before Nathaniel Chalobah equalised a minute later. Masina then struck a 94th-minute free-kick to complete Watford's dramatic comeback to move up to second on 69 points after 36 games.

Watford trail leaders Norwich City, who play away to Sheffield Wednesday on Sunday, by seven points. Irish midfielder Conor Hourihane struck an early goal to seal the win for Swansea, who are below Watford on goal difference with a game in hand.

Fifth-placed Reading drew 1-1 at Nottingham Forest while Barnsley in sixth defeated Bournemouth 3-2 and Huddersfield Town secured a 1-0 away win at Queens Park Rangers. Derby was beaten 1-0 by Millwall, Middlesbrough thrashed Stoke City 3-0 and Birmingham City fell to a 3-0 defeat by Bristol City.

Bottom-placed Wycombe Wanderers beat Preston North End 1-0 while fourth-placed Brentford won 1-0 at Blackburn Rovers on Friday.

Watford defender Adam Masina scored a stoppage-time winner as they beat Cardiff City 2-1 and fellow promotion chasers Swansea City eased to a 1-0 victory at Luton Town in Englands second-tier Championship on Saturday.After rivals Brentfords...
