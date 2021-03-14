Left Menu

Soccer-Watford, Swansea seal wins in Championship

Masina then struck a 94th-minute free kick to complete Watford's dramatic comeback and move them to second spot on 69 points from 36 games. "It's the first time we've turned the result around after conceding first (since I arrived in December)," Watford coach Xisco Munoz said.

Cardiff took the lead through an own goal by Francisco Sierralta in the 14th minute before Nathaniel Chalobah equalised for Watford a minute later. Image Credit: Pixabay

Watford defender Adam Masina scored a stoppage-time winner as they beat Cardiff City 2-1 and fellow promotion chasers Swansea City eased to a 1-0 victory at Luton Town in England's second-tier Championship on Saturday.

After rivals Brentford's win at Blackburn Rovers the previous evening, the pressure was on Watford and Swansea and they both ground out vital wins to jump back above the London side into second and third places respectively. Norwich City leads the table by seven points.

Cardiff took the lead through an own goal by Francisco Sierralta in the 14th minute before Nathaniel Chalobah equalised for Watford a minute later. Masina then struck a 94th-minute free-kick to complete Watford's dramatic comeback and move them to second spot on 69 points from 36 games.

"It's the first time we've turned the result around after conceding first (since I arrived in December)," Watford coach Xisco Munoz said. "It's important for our team to learn and grow every time in different situations. "The most important is the spirit of the team. Everyone is together, everyone has the same objective and fights for the same goal."

Irish midfielder Conor Hourihane struck an early goal to seal the win for Swansea, who are below Watford on goal difference with a game in hand. It was Swansea's 18th clean sheet of the season.

"It was a tough game to play in, Luton don't lose many games here and you throw in the pitch and the wind; it had the makings of not being a pretty game," coach Steve Cooper said. Norwich plays on Sunday against Sheffield Wednesday.

Fifth-placed Reading drew 1-1 at Nottingham Forest while Barnsley in sixth defeated Bournemouth 3-2 and Huddersfield Town secured a 1-0 away win at Queens Park Rangers. Wayne Rooney's Derby County were beaten 1-0 by Millwall, Middlesbrough thrashed Stoke City 3-0 and Birmingham City fell to a 3-0 defeat by Bristol City.

Bottom-placed Wycombe Wanderers kept their survival hopes alive as they beat Preston North End 1-0.

