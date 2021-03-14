Left Menu

Rugby-Negative result, but positive thinking for France after England defeat

Yet Fabien Galthie's side, who have 10 points like England, could still win the Six Nations if they beat leaders Wales, on 19 points, and Scotland in their last two matches at home. "There is a bit of disappointment after all we invested in this game, but we still have our fate in our own hands," captain Charles Ollivon told a news conference.

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-03-2021 01:47 IST | Created: 14-03-2021 01:31 IST
Rugby-Negative result, but positive thinking for France after England defeat
Gone were the hopes of a first French away win against England in the championship since 2005, while their 11-year wait for a Grand Slam will go on at least another 12 months. Image Credit: pixabay

France let a long-awaited Six Nations win at Twickenham and their Grand Slam hopes to slip from their grasp in a 23-20 last-gasp defeat against England on Saturday, but they sought consolation in the prospect of a possible championship title. Les Bleus were 20-16 ahead with just over four minutes left on the clock when Maro Itoje bundled over to score a try that was awarded by the TMO and converted by Owen Farrell.

Gone were the hopes of a first French away win against England in the championship since 2005, while their 11-year wait for a Grand Slam will go on at least another 12 months. Yet Fabien Galthie's side, who have 10 points like England, could still win the Six Nations if they beat leaders Wales, on 19 points, and Scotland in their last two matches at home.

"There is a bit of disappointment, after all, we invested in this game, but we still have our fate in our own hands," captain Charles Ollivon told a news conference. "We still grabbed one (defensive bonus) point and we have two games at home to play. We need to think positive, we're not giving up."

France once again showed their brilliance as they opened a 17-13 halftime lead courtesy of a superb try by Damian Penaud. Yet, as Ollivon noted, they "made mistakes under pressure" in the second half as England's replacements appeared to make a difference while Galthie left the likes of flanker Anthony Jelonch and scrumhalf Baptiste Serin on the bench.

"We're going to learn from this," Galthie told a news conference. "Sometimes we got too carried away and it cost us energy and points. But I want to be positive. I'm proud of the players."

Galthie and Ollivon dismissed claims that the players' lack of match practice -- after their game against Scotland was postponed when the squad was hit by an outbreak of COVID-19 -- explained France's disappointing finale. "The English were also tired, at the end of the first half," said Ollivon, while Galthie explained that "there was not a lot of rhythms" in the second half.

Earlier, former France scrum-half Dimitri Yachvili, who scored all their points in their last Six Nations win (18-17) at Twickenham in 2005, told French television: "It's not the English who finished better, it's France who didn't finish well. Nothing can compensate for the lack of match practice."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Congo Republic signs deal on revoked iron ore licenses with Sangha Mining

HP CM announces sub-tehsil for Raja Ka Talab in Fatehpur constituency

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez call off their engagement

IBM Helps Joyalukkas Reimagine Digital Customer Experience Across 11 Countries with Integrated E-Commerce Platform

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Sheffield United manager Wilder leaves relegation-threatened club by mutual consent

Sheffield United announced on Saturday that manager Chris Wilder has left the club by mutual consent, with the team bottom of the Premier League standings on 14 points.Yorkshireman Wilder, 53, took charge of his boyhood club in 2016 after t...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Kenyan gospel and Nigerian Hausa songs win streaming service Mdundo new usersWhen Danish national Martin Nielsen moved to Kenya to work with a venture capital firm, he quickly swi...

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Sea slugs lose heads to rid bodies of parasites, Japan researchers showJapanese researchers have shown that a type of sea slug are able to self-decapitate and regrow their bodies, a discove...

Reuters Science News Summary

More twins are being born now than ever before, largely due to rising use of in vitro fertilisation IVF and other assisted reproduction techniques, the first global study of human twinning has found. With about 1.6 million twins born each y...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021