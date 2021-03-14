Soccer-Sheffield United manager Wilder leaves relegation-threatened club by mutual consent

Sheffield United announced on Saturday that manager Chris Wilder has left the club by mutual consent, with the team bottom of the Premier League standings on 14 points.

Yorkshireman Wilder, 53, took charge of his boyhood club in 2016 after they finished 11th in League One (third tier). He led them to two promotions in three years and their highest top-flight finish in 28 years.

United visit third-placed Leicester City on Sunday.

