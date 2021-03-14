Rugby-Impatient Thorn concedes perfect Reds not at their best

Brad Thorn admitted his Queensland Reds have yet to hit their stride despite maintaining their perfect start to the Super Rugby AU campaign with a late win over the ACT Brumbies on Saturday. Jordan Petaia's try two minutes from time earned the Reds a third straight win to kick off their season and the result leaves Thorn's side two points behind leaders ACT having played one game fewer.

"I know there's a lot there but I knew that in pre-season last year," said Thorn. "I guess I'm impatient and I want us to be at our best.

"It was a good game, it went right down to the wire and we got that result, but there's a lot to work on. "We've got time and we've got games to play."

Queensland's win was their third so far in the current campaign after victories over the New South Wales Waratahs and the Melbourne Rebels but came despite Thorn's team being second-best throughout most of Saturday's clash. The Brumbies led by 15 points just after the hour mark only for the Reds to rally in the final 20 minutes to take a 40-38 victory.

"In my own playing career, once you got six, seven, eight games in it felt as a team and as a division that you were really into the season," said Thorn. "There was only one trial game and if you look at it there are reasons why it might be a bit clunky.

"But the cool thing is we've got tonight and another four games before there's another bye and that's a good thing to get some flow and get some games going on. "Because you can train and all that stuff, but there's nothing better than being out on the field.

"I think this team likes to get out and play, be out there playing and that gives a chance for those combinations and real-time defence against competitive opposition."

