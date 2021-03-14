Left Menu

Rugby-Impatient Thorn concedes perfect Reds not at their best

Jordan Petaia's try two minutes from time earned the Reds a third straight win to kick off their season and the result leaves Thorn's side two points behind leaders ACT having played one game fewer. "I know there's a lot there but I knew that in pre-season last year," said Thorn.

Reuters | Updated: 14-03-2021 06:32 IST | Created: 14-03-2021 06:32 IST
Rugby-Impatient Thorn concedes perfect Reds not at their best

Brad Thorn admitted his Queensland Reds have yet to hit their stride despite maintaining their perfect start to the Super Rugby AU campaign with a late win over the ACT Brumbies on Saturday. Jordan Petaia's try two minutes from time earned the Reds a third straight win to kick off their season and the result leaves Thorn's side two points behind leaders ACT having played one game fewer.

"I know there's a lot there but I knew that in pre-season last year," said Thorn. "I guess I'm impatient and I want us to be at our best.

"It was a good game, it went right down to the wire and we got that result, but there's a lot to work on. "We've got time and we've got games to play."

Queensland's win was their third so far in the current campaign after victories over the New South Wales Waratahs and the Melbourne Rebels but came despite Thorn's team being second-best throughout most of Saturday's clash. The Brumbies led by 15 points just after the hour mark only for the Reds to rally in the final 20 minutes to take a 40-38 victory.

"In my own playing career, once you got six, seven, eight games in it felt as a team and as a division that you were really into the season," said Thorn. "There was only one trial game and if you look at it there are reasons why it might be a bit clunky.

"But the cool thing is we've got tonight and another four games before there's another bye and that's a good thing to get some flow and get some games going on. "Because you can train and all that stuff, but there's nothing better than being out on the field.

"I think this team likes to get out and play, be out there playing and that gives a chance for those combinations and real-time defence against competitive opposition."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Congo Republic signs deal on revoked iron ore licenses with Sangha Mining

HP CM announces sub-tehsil for Raja Ka Talab in Fatehpur constituency

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez call off their engagement

IBM Helps Joyalukkas Reimagine Digital Customer Experience Across 11 Countries with Integrated E-Commerce Platform

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Londoners protest after police officer charged with woman's murder

Police in London clashed with mourners and protesters on Saturday after more than a thousand people gathered to mark the killing of a 33-year-old woman, hours after the police officer charged with her murder appeared in court. Sarah Everard...

Boxing-Marvelous Marvin Hagler dead at 66

Marvelous Marvin Hagler, who dominated boxings middleweight division in the 1980s, has died at the age of 66, his wife Kay Hagler said on Saturday. The cause of death was not immediately known. Celebrity website TMZ reported Hagler was take...

Boxing-Marvelous Marvin Hagler dead at 66

Marvelous Marvin Hagler, who dominated boxings middleweight division in the 1980s, has died at the age of 66, his wife Kay Hagler said on Saturday. Hagler, who legally changed his name to Marvelous in 1982, posted a record of 62-3-2 and rul...

Rugby-Impatient Thorn concedes perfect Reds not at their best

Brad Thorn admitted his Queensland Reds have yet to hit their stride despite maintaining their perfect start to the Super Rugby AU campaign with a late win over the ACT Brumbies on Saturday. Jordan Petaias try two minutes from time earned t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021