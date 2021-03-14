Soccer-Argentine club sign hawks to help protect new pitch
Argentine soccer club River Plate announced some unusual new signings on Saturday – two sparrow hawks brought in to frighten other birds away from the club’s newly laid playing surface. The Buenos Aires club returned to their Monumental stadium last month after a seven-month refurbishment, costing a reported 200 million peso ($2.20 million), that included laying a brand new pitch.
The hawks were introduced after pigeons ate grass seeds, compromising the ground where Argentina play many of their home games and where they won their first World Cup trophy in 1978, the club told Reuters. Local media showed video of the hawks being let loose and flying across the pitch.
River take on their archrivals Boca Juniors in a league clash away from home on Sunday. ($1 = 90.7800 Argentine pesos)
