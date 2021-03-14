Left Menu

Soccer-Heckingbottom named Blades interim boss after Wilder's exit

He will be assisted by former Bournemouth manager Jason Tindall, Alan Knill and the team's current backroom staff. "It's a great honour to be considered to lead this club until the end of the season and I thank the board for putting their trust in me," Heckingbottom said.

Sheffield United, Under-23 manager, Paul Heckingbottom, will take charge of the first team for the rest of the Premier League season after Chris Wilder's departure on Saturday, the club said. Wilder left the bottom club by mutual consent after nearly five years in charge, with the team announcing his exit on their website after rumours had circulated for 24 hours that the 53-year-old would be leaving.

Heckingbottom, who has previously managed Barnsley, Leeds United and Hibernian, will take charge of the Blades for the first time in Sunday's league fixture against third-placed Leicester City, the club said in a statement https://www.sufc.co.uk/news/2021/march/Heckingbottom-to-lead-Blades. He will be assisted by former Bournemouth manager Jason Tindall, Alan Knill and the team's current backroom staff.

"It's a great honour to be considered to lead this club until the end of the season and I thank the board for putting their trust in me," Heckingbottom said. "We have a lot of work to do but have a great support network, all of whom will bring valuable knowledge and experience, as we look to finish the season strongly."

The Blades have won only four of their 28 games and are rooted to the bottom of the table with 14 points, four behind West Bromwich Albion and 12 adrift of the safety zone.

