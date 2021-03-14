Left Menu

SA Women opt to field against India in 4th ODI

Priya Punia has been included in the playing XI while veteran seamer Jhulan Goswami has been rested.South Africa lead the five-match series 2-1.Teams South Africa Women Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt capt, Lara Goodall, Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Anne Bosch, Sinalo Jafta wk, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nondumiso Shangase, Tumi Sekhukhune.India Women Priya Punia, Smriti Mandhana, Punam Raut, Mithali Raj capt, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Sushma Verma wk, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Mansi Joshi, Poonam Yadav.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 14-03-2021 09:01 IST | Created: 14-03-2021 09:01 IST
SA Women opt to field against India in 4th ODI

The South African women's team won the toss and elected to bowl against hosts India in the fourth One-day International here on Sunday. Laura Woolvardt continues to lead the visitors in Sune Luus' absence at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium.

From the Indian team, Jemimah Rodrigues has been left out of the match after three single-digit scores in her first three outings. Priya Punia has been included in the playing XI while veteran seamer Jhulan Goswami has been rested.

South Africa lead the five-match series 2-1.

Teams: South Africa Women: Lizelle Lee, Laura Wolvaardt (capt), Lara Goodall, Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Anne Bosch, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nondumiso Shangase, Tumi Sekhukhune.

India Women: Priya Punia, Smriti Mandhana, Punam Raut, Mithali Raj (capt), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Sushma Verma (wk), Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Mansi Joshi, Poonam Yadav.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Congo Republic signs deal on revoked iron ore licenses with Sangha Mining

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

HP CM announces sub-tehsil for Raja Ka Talab in Fatehpur constituency

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez call off their engagement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Singapore PM says may reopen borders by year-end -BBC interview

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in a TV interview he hoped Singapore would start re-opening its borders by the end of the year as more countries ramp up vaccination drives against COVID-19 infections. The Southeast Asian island nation h...

Biden, Japan PM Suga likely to meet in Washington on April 9 - media

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is likely to meet U.S. President Joe Biden on April 9, the first foreign leader to meet the president in the White House, Japans Yomiuri newspaper reported on Sunday. The two are expected to agree to s...

Japan leaning towards ending Tokyo state of emergency on March 21 -newspaper

Japans government is leaning towards ending a state of emergency for Tokyo and surrounding areas over COVID-19 as scheduled on March 21, the Sankei newspaper reported on Sunday. The government is expected to make its decision at a meeting w...

Yuvraj trends after hitting four successive sixes in 22-ball 52

The flamboyant Yuvraj Singh started trending early on Sunday morning following his four successive sixes during a Road Safety World Series T20 here, rising again nearly two years after walking into international sunset.The iconic Sachin Ten...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021