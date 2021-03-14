Left Menu

Medvedev to meet doubles specialist Herbert in Open 13 final

Top-seeded Daniil Medvedev will bid for his 10th career title when he meets unseeded Pierre-Hugues Herbert in an unusual-looking Open 13 final.Sundays decider pits two-time Grand Slam runner-up Medvedev against a player who owns all four majors in doubles but has never won a singles title, and is ranked 93rd.Medvedev, who climbs to No. 2 in the rankings next week, led 6-4, 3-0 against qualifier Matthew Ebden when the Australian retired through an unspecified injury on Saturday.Really unfortunate to end the match like this.

PTI | Marseille | Updated: 14-03-2021 09:47 IST | Created: 14-03-2021 09:47 IST
Medvedev to meet doubles specialist Herbert in Open 13 final

Top-seeded Daniil Medvedev will bid for his 10th career title when he meets unseeded Pierre-Hugues Herbert in an unusual-looking Open 13 final.

Sunday's decider pits two-time Grand Slam runner-up Medvedev against a player who owns all four majors in doubles but has never won a singles title, and is ranked 93rd.

Medvedev, who climbs to No. 2 in the rankings next week, led 6-4, 3-0 against qualifier Matthew Ebden when the Australian retired through an unspecified injury on Saturday.

''Really unfortunate to end the match like this. I knew that even with an injury I had to just continue playing, trying to win,” Medvedev said. “You cannot give easy points just because he's injured. So I really sorry for him, hopefully he can recover fast and it's nothing serious.” Boosted by his win over second-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas on Friday, Herbert brushed aside fourth-seeded Ugo Humbert 6-3, 6-2. He had nine aces and did not face a single break point in their all-French match.

The surprise final is a result of Herbert's largely unexpected run. He beat former No.4-ranked Kei Nishikori earlier this week at the indoor tournament.

Medvedev, however, is heavy favorite considering that the Australian Open runner-up's victory on Saturday means he has won 22 of his last 24 matches.

But Herbert's serve-and-volley style could cause him some problems. The 287th-ranked Ebden — the lowest ranked semifinalist in the tournament's 28-year-history — disturbed Medvedev's rhythm at times and Medvedev had to save three break points in the first set.

“He's a tough opponent to play, he does serve and volley, he plays (with) no rhythm, so that's why it's tough to say if I played well or not,'' Medvedev said. ''But looking forward for tomorrow. Luckily this time no crowd, because a final against a French guy in Marseille with a crowd would be not an easy challenge.” When he climbs to No. 2 on Monday, Medvedev will be the first player outside the Big Four of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray to do so since Nadal in July 2005.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Congo Republic signs deal on revoked iron ore licenses with Sangha Mining

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

HP CM announces sub-tehsil for Raja Ka Talab in Fatehpur constituency

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez call off their engagement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Singapore PM says may reopen borders by year-end -BBC interview

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in a TV interview he hoped Singapore would start re-opening its borders by the end of the year as more countries ramp up vaccination drives against COVID-19 infections. The Southeast Asian island nation h...

Biden, Japan PM Suga likely to meet in Washington on April 9 - media

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is likely to meet U.S. President Joe Biden on April 9, the first foreign leader to meet the president in the White House, Japans Yomiuri newspaper reported on Sunday. The two are expected to agree to s...

Japan leaning towards ending Tokyo state of emergency on March 21 -newspaper

Japans government is leaning towards ending a state of emergency for Tokyo and surrounding areas over COVID-19 as scheduled on March 21, the Sankei newspaper reported on Sunday. The government is expected to make its decision at a meeting w...

Yuvraj trends after hitting four successive sixes in 22-ball 52

The flamboyant Yuvraj Singh started trending early on Sunday morning following his four successive sixes during a Road Safety World Series T20 here, rising again nearly two years after walking into international sunset.The iconic Sachin Ten...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021