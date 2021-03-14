Basilashvili beats Bautista Agut to win Qatar Open

Nikoloz Basilashvili downed Roberto Bautista Agut 7-6 (5), 6-2 in the final of the Qatar Open for his fourth ATP title.

The Georgian earned the first two break points at 3-2 in the second set, and he took his chance before going on to close out the match in 90 minutes.

Advertisement

Basilashvili had only won two matches from his previous 16 going into the tournament, but he saved a match point to defeat Roger Federer in the quarterfinals.

''I had zero expectations, for sure, to win (the) tournament,'' said Basilashvili, who has now won his last four finals. Bautista Agut ended Andrey Rublev's title defense in the semifinals.

''Hopefully I come back next year and try to get the title again,'' the 13th-ranked Spanish player said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)