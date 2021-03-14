Left Menu

Formula One commentator Murray Walker dies at 97

He was 97.The British Racing Drivers Club announced Walkers death on Saturday but did not provide a cause.Walkers broadcasting career spanned more than 50 years, working for the BBC and ITV before he retired from commentating in 2001.His passion and love of the sport inspired millions of fans around the world, F1 tweeted.

PTI | London | Updated: 14-03-2021 09:51 IST | Created: 14-03-2021 09:51 IST
Formula One commentator Murray Walker dies at 97

Murray Walker, the voice of Formula One as a commentator on British television with a high-octane style, has died. He was 97.

The British Racing Drivers' Club announced Walker's death on Saturday but did not provide a cause.

Walker's broadcasting career spanned more than 50 years, working for the BBC and ITV before he retired from commentating in 2001.

“His passion and love of the sport inspired millions of fans around the world,'' F1 tweeted. ''He will forever be a part of our history, and will be dearly missed.” Walker commentated on his first grand prix for the BBC in 1949 before going on to call Ayrton Senna's intense rivalry with Alain Prost and Nigel Mansell's 1992 title triumph.

When Damon Hill took the checkered flag at Suzuka to win the Japanese GP and become world champion in the early hours of an October morning in 1996, an emotional Walker said: “I have got to stop because I have got a lump in my throat.” At the BBC, Walker was partnered by world champion James Hunt for 13 years before his death in 1993. The clash of personalities — Walker a consummate professional compared to Hunt's more relaxed approach — won over the public.

When Hunt died and Formula One headed to ITV in 1997, Walker teamed up with Martin Brundle, whom he would work alongside for five seasons before his final race at the United States GP in 2001.

On Saturday night Brundle tweeted: “Rest In Peace, Murray Walker. Wonderful man in every respect. National treasure, communication genius, Formula One legend.” World champion Lewis Hamilton also paid tribute, saying “I remember growing up hearing your voice over the races. You made the sport so much more exciting and captivating. The iconic voice of our sport and a great man, thank you for all you did, you will never be forgotten.'' Walker's unique style — once described by Australian comic Clive James as “sounding like a man whose trousers are on fire” — is ingrained in British sporting culture.

But bizarrely it was his mistakes — later nicknamed “Murrayisms” — which earned him his status as a national treasure.

“There is nothing wrong with his car, except that it is on fire!” he once proclaimed.

“I'm ready to stop my startwatch,” he said on another occasion, while “unless I am very much mistaken — I am very much mistaken” later inspired the title of his autobiography.

Walker is survived by his wife Elizabeth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Congo Republic signs deal on revoked iron ore licenses with Sangha Mining

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

HP CM announces sub-tehsil for Raja Ka Talab in Fatehpur constituency

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez call off their engagement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Singapore PM says may reopen borders by year-end -BBC interview

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in a TV interview he hoped Singapore would start re-opening its borders by the end of the year as more countries ramp up vaccination drives against COVID-19 infections. The Southeast Asian island nation h...

Biden, Japan PM Suga likely to meet in Washington on April 9 - media

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is likely to meet U.S. President Joe Biden on April 9, the first foreign leader to meet the president in the White House, Japans Yomiuri newspaper reported on Sunday. The two are expected to agree to s...

Japan leaning towards ending Tokyo state of emergency on March 21 -newspaper

Japans government is leaning towards ending a state of emergency for Tokyo and surrounding areas over COVID-19 as scheduled on March 21, the Sankei newspaper reported on Sunday. The government is expected to make its decision at a meeting w...

Yuvraj trends after hitting four successive sixes in 22-ball 52

The flamboyant Yuvraj Singh started trending early on Sunday morning following his four successive sixes during a Road Safety World Series T20 here, rising again nearly two years after walking into international sunset.The iconic Sachin Ten...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021