Yuvraj trends after hitting four successive sixes in 22-ball 52
By getting four maximums off the bowling of seamer Zander de Bruyn in the 18th over, the southpaw reminded of his 2007 World T20 heroics when he smashed six sixes in an over.Yuvraj, 39, retired from international cricket in June, 2019.Brief scores India Legends 2043 in 20 overs Sachin Tendulkar 60, Yuvraj Singh 52 not out, S Badrinath 42, Yusuf Pathan 23, Manpreet Singh Gony 16 Monde Zondeki 235 beat South Africa 1487 in 20 overs Andrew Puttick 41, Morne van Wyk 48 Yusuf Pathan 334, Yuvraj Singh 218.PTI | Raipur | Updated: 14-03-2021 09:58 IST | Created: 14-03-2021 09:58 IST
The flamboyant Yuvraj Singh started trending early on Sunday morning following his four successive sixes during a Road Safety World Series T20 here, rising again nearly two years after walking into international sunset.
The iconic Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj turned back the clock and took Raipur by storm in their inimitable style as India Legends registered a thumping 57-run win over South Africa Legends in at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium on Saturday.
South Africa, chasing 205 to win, were restricted to 148 for 7 in 20 overs.
Tendulkar got his maiden half century of the tournament while the stylish Yuvraj showed his true colours with an unbeaten 52 in India's huge win.
The win took India back to the top spot with 16 points, overtaking Sri Lanka on net run rate.
The 47-year-old Tendulkar cracked a 37-ball 60 with nine boundaries and a six while Yuvraj starred with an unbeaten 22-ball 52 with six towering sixes including four in succession and two hits to the ropes.
S Badrinath contributed with 42 (34b, 2x6, 4x4) before being carried away by his teammates after he injured his right hamstring. The tall Yusuf Pathan, too, joined the party with his big hits, making a brisk 10-ball 23 with two fours and as many sixes.
Put into bat by South Africa captain Jonty Rhodes, the 50,000 plus crowd thundered 'Sachin, Sachin' as Tendulkar walked out to bat with his opening partner Virender Sehwag.
As the batting great executed those copybook back-foot punches through covers and the classical straight drive against Makhaya Ntini, the spectators jumped out of their seats in joy.
It was then the Yuvraj show till the end. By getting four maximums off the bowling of seamer Zander de Bruyn in the 18th over, the southpaw reminded of his 2007 World T20 heroics when he smashed six sixes in an over.
Yuvraj, 39, retired from international cricket in June, 2019.
Brief scores: India Legends 204/3 in 20 overs (Sachin Tendulkar 60, Yuvraj Singh 52 not out, S Badrinath 42, Yusuf Pathan 23, Manpreet Singh Gony 16; Monde Zondeki 2/35) beat South Africa 148/7 in 20 overs (Andrew Puttick 41, Morne van Wyk 48; Yusuf Pathan 3/34, Yuvraj Singh 2/18).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- South Africa
- Monde Zondeki
- Manpreet Singh Gony 16
- Yusuf Pathan
- Yusuf Pathan 3/34
- Sri Lanka
- Yuvraj
- Yuvraj Singh 2/18
- seamer Zander de Bruyn
- Makhaya Ntini
- India
- Sachin Tendulkar
- a Road Safety World Series T20
- Raipur
- Morne van
- Tendulkar
- Jonty Rhodes
- Virender Sehwag
- Yuvraj Singh
- Andrew Puttick 41
ALSO READ
Unacademy's New Film Draws Inspiration from the Life of Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar
Police officer Sachin Vaze removed from crime branch: Deshmukh
Mansukh Hiran death: Fadnavis seeks arrest of cop Sachin Vaze
Mansukh Hiren case: Sachin Vaze transferred to Citizen Facilitation Centre at Mumbai Police HQ
NIA arrests Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze in recovery of explosives-laden SUV outside Mukesh Ambani's house: Spokesperson.