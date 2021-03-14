Sailing-Sunday's America's Cup races postponed due to low wind speed

Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 14-03-2021 10:31 IST | Created: 14-03-2021 10:31 IST
Races on the fourth day of the 36th America's Cup were postponed due to low wind speed off the coast of Auckland on Sunday, with holders Team New Zealand and challengers Luna Rossa locked at 3-3 in the competition's most even match for almost 40 years.

The decision followed several delays to the start of racing, much to the disappointment of thousands of fans on the quay and in spectator boats. The match for international sport's oldest trophy will now resume on Monday.

