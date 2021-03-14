Left Menu

Mithali becomes first woman cricketer to complete 7,000 ODI runs

Veteran batter Mithali Raj on Sunday added another feather to her cap by becoming the first player to complete 7,000 runs in womens ODI cricket.The Indian skipper reached the 7,000-run milestone in her 213th match, which was the fourth ODI of the ongoing five-match series against South Africa here.Magnificent Mithali

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 14-03-2021 12:03 IST | Created: 14-03-2021 11:58 IST
Mithali becomes first woman cricketer to complete 7,000 ODI runs
Representative Image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Veteran batter Mithali Raj on Sunday added another feather to her cap by becoming the first player to complete 7,000 runs in women's ODI cricket.

The Indian skipper reached the 7,000-run milestone in her 213th match, which was the fourth ODI of the ongoing five-match series against South Africa here.

''Magnificent Mithali! #TeamIndia ODI skipper becomes the first woman cricketer to score 7000 ODI runs. What a performer she has been!'' the BCCI tweeted.

The 38-year-old, who made her international debut in 1999, was also the first player to score 6,000 runs in women's ODIs. England's Charlotte Edwards, who retired from international cricket in 2016, is second the list of leading run-scorers with 5,992.

Mitahli scored a 71-ball 45 before being dismissed by medium-pacer Tumi Sekhukhune in the 38th over of the fourth ODI. She hit four boundaries during her stay in the middle.

On Friday, during the third match, Mithali had become the first Indian player and only the second internationally to complete 10,000 runs across all formats.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Congo Republic signs deal on revoked iron ore licenses with Sangha Mining

British Airways calls for vaccinated people to travel without restrictions

HP CM announces sub-tehsil for Raja Ka Talab in Fatehpur constituency

Carnival Corp CEO sees minimum of 2 more tough years for cruise industry - FT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hazare final: Kaushik's 158 propels UP to 312/4

Uttar Pradesh rode on opener Madhav Kaushiks unbeaten 158 to post 312 for four in the final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy against Mumbai here on Sunday.Kaushik, who hammered 15 fours and four sixes, in his 156-ball knock and Samarth Singh 55 o...

Outgoing CEO says Panasonic must cut Tesla reliance as battery tie-up evolves -FT

Panasonic Corps outgoing Chief Executive Kazuhiro Tsuga said the company will need to reduce its heavy reliance on Tesla Inc by making batteries more compatible with electric vehicles from other global carmakers, the Financial Times reporte...

Bengal polls: TMC postpones manifesto release for third time

The Trinamool Congress on Sunday postponed the release of its manifesto for the upcoming assembly elections in West Bengal for the third time but did not cite any reason for the deferment.West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Ba...

Trial of British-Iranian aid worker Zaghari-Ratcliffe was held in Iran - lawyer

The trial of British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe at Irans Revolutionary court was held on Sunday, her lawyer Hojjat Kermani told the Iranian Emtedad website, hoping she would be acquitted from the charge of propaganda again...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021