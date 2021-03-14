Left Menu

Soccer-Ranawade suffers concussion as Mumbai City win ISL title

Bipin Singh then sealed the win for Sergio Lobera's Mumbai with a 90th-minute strike.

Mumbai City right back Amey Ranawade was stable and under observation in a hospital after suffering a concussion during the side's victory in the Indian Super League (ISL) final on Saturday. Mumbai, backed by the owners of English Premier League side Manchester City, captured their first title in the competition with a 2-1 win but had to endure anxious moments when Ranawade was injured in a clash with ATK Mohun Bagan's Subhasish Bose.

The defender was taken to a hospital after receiving treatment on the pitch and Mumbai later tweeted that he was "completely stable" and that his scan results were normal. David Williams gave Bagan the lead in the first half before a Tiri own-goal levelled the contest. Bipin Singh then sealed the win for Sergio Lobera's Mumbai with a 90th-minute strike.

Mumbai, majority owned by the backers of Manchester City, had already booked a spot in next year's AFC Champions League with a win in their final match of the ISL regular season. The City Football Group, which is majority owned by Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, picked up a 65% stake in Mumbai City in 2019.

