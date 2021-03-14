Hazare final: Kaushik's 158 propels UP to 312/4

Uttar Pradesh rode on opener Madhav Kaushik's unbeaten 158 to post 312 for four in the final of the Vijay Hazare Trophy against Mumbai here on Sunday.

Kaushik, who hammered 15 fours and four sixes, in his 156-ball knock and Samarth Singh (55 off 73 balls; 4x4; 3x6) added 122 runs for the first wicket to lay the foundation of a big score.

At the start, they opted for a cautious approach and played out the first three overs. Samarth freed his arms for the team's first boundary, a cover drive, in the fifth over.

Kaushik, who was slow to start with, later upped the ante. The right-hander struck two fours and a maximum, in the 8th over, which fetched his side 14 runs.

The duo then changed gears, as UP reached 68 for no loss after 16 overs. Kaushik reached his half-century in 75 balls, while Samarth completed his fifty in 71.

Meanwhile, Prithvi Shaw was taken off the field after being hit on the shin of his left-leg while fielding in the first-slip, in the 24th over, but returned after getting treatment.

Mumbai spinners pegged UP back by clinching two quick wickets. Leg-spinner Prashant Solanki (1/71) castled Samarth, who missed a very flat quick delivery. Off-spinner Tanush Kotian (2/54) removed Karan Sharma (0), who nicked to stumper Aditya Tare, as UP slipped to 123/2.

Priyam Garg (21) holed to Shivam Dube at mid-off, to give Kotian his second, as UP were 3/161.

Kaushik, however, kept playing his shots and pummelled the Mumbai attack into submission, even as Akshdeep Nath (55; 4x4; 3x6) played his role to perfection.

Kaushik completed his ton with a six off Solanki, his first in List A career, in 125 balls and his 150 in 154 balls.

At 237/3 after 43 overs, the foundation was set for a big total. Kaushik and Nath added 128 runs for the fourth wicket, which helped UP close in on 300.

UP scored 111 runs in the last 10 overs.

Brief Scores: Uttar Pradesh 312/4 (Madhav Kaushik 158 not out, Akshdeep Nath 55; Tanush Kotian 2/54, Prashant Solanki 1/71) vs Mumbai.

