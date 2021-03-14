Sports News Roundup: China's Gu creates history with double gold; Sunday's America's Cup races postponed due to lack of wind and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Freestyle skiing: China's Gu creates history with double gold in worlds

Advertisement

China's Eileen Gu overcame a fall in training that had shaken her confidence to become the first free-skier to bag two gold medals at the same world championships, winning the women's slopestyle final and the halfpipe competition in Aspen. The 17-year-old won the halfpipe gold at Buttermilk Ski Area on Friday, before excelling in windy conditions to capture gold in the slopestyle final the following day.

Sunday's America's Cup races postponed due to lack of wind

Races on the fourth day of the 36th America's Cup were postponed due to low wind speed off the coast of Auckland, its organizers said on Sunday after the start of racing had already been delayed due to a COVID-19 lockdown in Auckland. The match will now resume at 1615 local time (0315 GMT) on Monday, the organizers added, with defending champions Team New Zealand (TNZ) and challengers Luna Rossa locked at 3-3 in the competition's most even match for almost 40 years.

NBA roundup: League-record five triple-doubles in one day

Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded his second triple-double in as many games with 33 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists, and eight Bucks scored in double-figures as Milwaukee survived against the Washington Wizards, 125-119, on Saturday in Washington D.C. The Wizards played without All-Star Bradley Beal, the league's leading scorer who sat out the second leg of Washington's weekend back-to-back due to a knee injury. But teammate Russell Westbrook picked up the slack.

Japan mulls 50% cap on Olympics spectators: media

Japan is considering limiting spectators for the delayed Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics to 50% of venue capacity due to risks posed by the spread of COVID-19, the Sankei newspaper reported on Sunday. For large venues, the limit for spectators could be set at 20,000, but more people may be allowed if the pandemic situation improves, the Sankei reported.

Chargers release two-time Pro Bowl CB Casey Hayward

The Los Angeles Chargers released two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Casey Hayward on Saturday. The 31-year-old Hayward spent the past five seasons with the team and recorded 14 interceptions. He picked off a career-best seven in 2016 during the franchise's final season in San Diego before the team departed for Los Angeles.

League prospects seize on few chances to impress ahead of NFL Draft

National Football League (NFL) prospects are navigating an unusual path to the draft this year, with the annual NFL Scouting Combine canceled after a chaotic collegiate football season that left fewer opportunities to impress. League scouts are descending on college campuses across the country through April 9 for a pro-day circuit that may be more critical than ever after the COVID-19 pandemic prompted some collegiate conferences to cancel games and some players to opt-out.

World number one Johnson to skip Tokyo Olympics

World number one Dustin Johnson confirmed on Saturday he did not put his name forward for a spot on the U.S. team for this summer's Tokyo Olympics and will instead focus on the PGA Tour. Johnson, who said he had not given the Olympics much thought, did not sign up to be included in the pool of golfers seeking one of four possible berths.

Tennis: Doha crown puts icing on Basilashvili's Federer triumph

Nikoloz Basilashvili arrived in Doha without any expectation, having won just two of his previous 16 matches, but the Georgian managed to not only cut short his idol Roger Federer's return to the tour during the week but also clinched his fourth title. Basilashvili saved a match point in the final set of his quarter-final to beat 20-times Grand Slam winner Federer, who was playing his first tournament in 14 months at the Qatar Open after double knee surgery in 2020.

Boxing: Marvelous Marvin Hagler dead at 66

Marvelous Marvin Hagler, who dominated boxing's middleweight division in the 1980s, has died at the age of 66, his wife Kay Hagler said on Saturday. The cause of death was not immediately known. Celebrity website TMZ reported Hagler was taken to hospital in New Hampshire on Saturday with chest pains and trouble breathing.

Tennis: Muguruza relieved to end trophy drought with Dubai win

Former world number one Garbine Muguruza was relieved to finally avoid tripping at the last hurdle and end her trophy drought on Saturday in Dubai, the Spaniard's first WTA singles title in almost two years. The 27-year-old Muguruza had last won a tournament at Monterrey, Mexico, in April 2019. Since then she reached the title rounds at the 2020 Australian Open, Yarra Valley Classic in Melbourne in February and last week's event in Doha.

(With inputs from agencies.)