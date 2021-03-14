Sailing-Sunday's America's Cup races postponed due to lack of wind

Left Menu

Races on the fourth day of the 36th America's Cup were postponed due to low wind speed off the coast of Auckland, its organisers said on Sunday, after the start of racing had already been delayed due to a COVID-19 lockdown in Auckland. The match will now resume at 4:15 p.m.

Representative Image. Image Credit: Flickr

Races on the fourth day of the 36th America's Cup were postponed due to low wind speed off the coast of Auckland, its organizers said on Sunday after the start of racing had already been delayed due to a COVID-19 lockdown in Auckland.

The match will now resume at 4:15 p.m. (0315 GMT) on Monday, the organizers added, with defending champions Team New Zealand (TNZ) and challengers Luna Rossa locked at 3-3 in the competition's most even match for almost 40 years. The lower wind limit for America's Cup racing is 6.5 knots and the breeze failed to rise above that level in a sustainable manner, forcing organizers to abandon racing for the day.

Regatta director Iain Murray tried to get the action underway right up until 5:45 p.m. (0445 GMT) on Sunday. "That's yacht racing, isn't it?" TNZ skipper Peter Burling said, shortly before the abandonment. "It's very close to being sailable but just not there. You can't choose the weather."

Organizers said the forecast for day five looked "promising" with wind speeds of 10-15 knots predicted. "One thing today did allow, was for our shore and race crew out here to continue to look at every little detail of the boat and come up with ways to make the boat faster," Burling said.

"There are definitely lots of little modifications happening all over the place. "As a team you have to keep getting better and we definitely feel we've been improving over the course of these opening races - in terms of technique, equipment, or how you're using something - and every little detail makes a big difference."

TNZ rallied to outclass Luna Rossa and make it 3-3 in light winds on Saturday after the Italian challengers had dominated the day's opening race. The last time an America's Cup match was locked at 3-3 was when Australia II beat Liberty 4-3 in Newport in 1983.

The start of this year's America's Cup was delayed by four days after the government imposed a lockdown on New Zealand's biggest city Auckland due to a new local coronavirus case. Luna Rossa were beaten 5-0 the last time they faced the New Zealanders for America's Cup in Auckland 21 years ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

