India suffer 7-wicket loss in 4th ODI, lose series to South Africa

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 14-03-2021 16:17 IST | Created: 14-03-2021 16:17 IST
Punam Raut and Harmanpreet Kaur's batting efforts went in vain as the Indian women's team suffered a seven-wicket defeat against South Africa in the fourth ODI to concede the five-match series here on Sunday.

Asked to bat, Raut continued her rich vein of form with an unbeaten 104 while Harmanpreet smashed a blazing half-century to power India to a 266 for four in 50 overs.

In reply, opener Lizelle Lee (69), skipper Laura Wolvaardt (53), Mignon du Preez (61) and Lara Goodall (59 not out) smashed half-centuries to guide South Africa home.

The tourists scored 269 for three in 48.4 overs to take an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match.

India missed the services of veteran seamer Jhulan Goswami as other bowlers leaked runs everywhere. Mansi Joshi (1/43), Rajeshwari Gayakwad (1/39), Harmanpreet Kaur (1/38) took one wicket apiece.

The two sides will play the fifth and final ODI here on Wednesday.

Brief Scores: India women: 266 for 4 in 50 overs (Punam Raut 104 not out, Harmanpreet Kaur 54; Tumi Sekhukhune 2/63) South Africa women: 269 for 3 in 48.4 overs (Lizelle Lee 69, Mignon du Preez 61, Lara Goodall 59; Mansi Joshi (1/43), Rajeshwari Gayakwad (1/39), Harmanpreet Kaur 1/38 ) PTI APA SSC SSC

