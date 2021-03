Scoreboard: India women vs South Africa women, 4th ODI

South Africa Women: Lizelle Lee lbw b Kaur 69 Laura Wolvaardt c Verma b Joshi 53 Lara Goodall not out 59 Mignon du Preez c Kaur b Gayakwad 61 Marizanne Kapp not out 22 Extras: (B-1, LB-1, W-3) 5 Total: (for 3 wickets in 48.4 overs) 269 Fall of wickets: 1-116, 2-133 , 3-236.

Bowling: Mansi Joshi 7-0-43-1, Rajeshwari Gayakwad 9-1-39-1, Radha Yadav 9.4-0-68-0, Deepti Sharma 9-0-43-0, Poonam Yadav 7-0-36-0, Harmanpreet Kaur 7-0-38-1.

