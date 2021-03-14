Left Menu

TRAU hope to continue winning streak against Punjab

PTI | Kalyani | Updated: 14-03-2021 16:58 IST | Created: 14-03-2021 16:58 IST
TRAU FC will look to continue their winning streak when they cross swords with Punjab FC in the I-League here on Monday.

After back-to-back wins in their last two matches, TRAU finds themselves in the chasing pack for the I-League trophy as they are placed third — with 22 points — despite being level on points with Gokulam Kerala FC. They are three points behind league leaders Churchill Brothers and would be gunning for no less than three points against Punjab FC.

TRAU will hope to return the favour from the previous encounter between the two sides when they lost 0-2 thanks to goals from Chencho Gyeltshen. Punjab secured an easy victory last time around but this time, they are aware that it won't be easy. The goal-scoring form of Bidyashagar Singh is something that will surely be a topic of discussion in the Punjab camp. Komron Tursunov is another name that the Punjab defence will have to take care of, with his constant link-up play with the highest goal scorer of the league causing havoc for opposing teams throughout the course of the season.

TRAU are on a high after Bidyashagar Singh scored his second consecutive hat-trick to help them cruise past Real Kashmir 3-1 in the previous match.

A win for TRAU can make things interesting in the league if Churchill Brothers drop points. Even if both teams win, it could set up for an interesting finale in the remaining two matches of the season.

TRAU head coach Nandakumar Singh said, ''I have never seen such good communication between Tursunov and Bidyashagar. In the earlier stage, there was some misunderstanding but they have improved a lot. It is a very good combination between the two.'' PTI AH AH AH

