Motor racing-Perez fastest on final morning of F1 testing

Mexican Sergio Perez was fastest for Red Bull on the final morning of Formula One's pre-season testing in Bahrain on Sunday. Perez, who will hand over to Dutch teammate Max Verstappen for the afternoon stint, lapped the Sakhir circuit with the best time of one minute 30.187 seconds and did 47 laps as Red Bull again looked strong.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was second on the timesheets, but with 80 laps completed, and McLaren's Lando Norris was third with 56 laps. Valtteri Bottas was at the wheel for Mercedes, with seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton due to take over after lunch.

While only seventh fastest, the Finn did the second-most laps with 84 and said the team had made a good recovery from a difficult opening Friday.

